New music from AKA this Friday, album will be released

Sandisiwe Mbhele

As Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes fans, family and the nation still grapples with the loss of the talented rapper, his record label has confirmed the release of his latest album, Mass Country.

Just a day before he was shot and killed at close range in Durban last week, AKA was preparing for the release of his sixth studio album Mass Country.

Sony Music Entertainment Africa has confirmed the dates of the new music.

Mass Country release will go ahead

Releasing a statement on Thursday morning, the rapper’s team said they will continue to celebrate his legacy as the family and record label have decided to release the album.

“They [Forbes family] are choosing to continue with the release of Mass Country album on the 24th of February as planned.”

“In the last two years, Mass Country has become AKA’s entire world. The Supa Mega constantly kept the album release momentum and anticipation high,” the statement read.

Co-executive producer and manager for the album Nivo said they were blessed to work with Kiernan, “We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction”.

He said the rapper worked very hard on the album and put his all into it. Nivo said AKA did have the opportunity to approve how Mass Country will be rolled out and marketed.

He approved the elements, the direction and the vision of the release.

Support from the Forbes family

AKA’s team, VTH, The T Effect and Sony Music Entertainment Africa will continue to manage the release of Mass Country, “with the support and blessings of the family”.

Sony Music’s Sean Watson said they were heartbroken with the news and sent their condolences to the Forbes, the Megacy, colleagues and the nation.

Raquel Benza of VTH said AKA’s making of the album, “fuelled him to make a masterpiece”.

New Music

The Run Jozi’s hitmaker’s team concluded they will follow the artist’s wishes of having his next single Company be released on Friday featuring his friend and collaborator Kiddominant.

“The single was recorded in Los Angeles during his January holiday.”

AKA’s memorial will take place in the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, at 3pm.

The free limited tickets for fans quickly sold out, with organisers urging members of the public to not attend if they don’t have tickets.

AKA’s long-time friend and former manager, Tibz, was also shot. After the shooting, he retreated inside the restaurant where he later died.

