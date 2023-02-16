WATCH LIVE: Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane’s memorial 

Kaunda Selisho

South African game-changer, entertainment entrepreneur and seasoned chef Tebello ’Tibz’ Motsoane is being honoured in a memorial service at Johannesburg’s Sacred Heart College.

Close friends, family and selected media are in attendance for the special tribute which is also being live-streamed.

WATCH: Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane’s memorial service live stream

Tebello ’Tibz’ Motsoane’s funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend.

“The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support over the past few days. Financial contributions are welcomed by the family at this time,” read a statement issued by the family earlier this week.

Gunned down

Tibz – as he was popularly known – was gunned down last week after dinner with his long-time friend, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

He is credited with managing AKA at the most pivotal point in the rapper’s career and the pair were both in Durban during the week that the rapper was scheduled to embark on a tour celebrating his birthday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Who was the late Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane?

Police investigations into their deaths are still underway and no announcements of arrests had been made at the time of writing.

AKA’s memorial

AKA’s family has decided to open his memorial service to the public. It will take place on Friday, 17 February 2023.

The memorial service will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and Megacy,” read part of the statement.

Memorial details:

Date: Friday, 17 February 2023

Time: 3pm

Location: Sandton Convention Centre

The memorial will also be live-streamed on AKA’s YouTube page.

In addition to the public memorial, a private provincial funeral for AKA will be held on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

ALSO READ: New music from AKA this Friday, album will be released