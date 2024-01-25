‘Maybe it would’ve protected him,’ Nadia Nakai on cross pendant AKA always wore

The late rapper's girlfriend is set to release a song titled 'Never Leave' featuring Kashcpt, which is an ode to him.

Ahead of what would’ve been AKA’s 36th birthday, girlfriend Nadia Nakai is to release a song dedicated to the late rapper on Friday. She also recently opened up about a cross pendant AKA purchased while they were on holiday in the US.

The Money Back rapper said AKA had promised to always have the necklace on, but didn’t on the day he was killed.

“He used to brag about how he’s never going to take off this pendant, this cross, and the day he passed he took it off. And now I wear it every day and I just wish he had kept it on, maybe it would’ve protected him,” said Nakai on SlikourOnLife.

Titled Never Leave featuring Kashcpt, the song is an ode to the late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes who was murdered in Durban last year in a suspected hit. Two suspects were identified, but they’re yet to stand trial for the murder.

“The story behind Never Leave is just something I wish he never did; I wish he was able to stay here forever with me. He’s gone and I’m trying to come to terms with what that means,” said Nakai speaking to SlikourOnLife.

AKA birthday celebrations

Family, friends and fans will celebrate AKA’s birthday without him, but despite this, his memory will be honoured.

The Kiernan Forbes Foundation announced a collaboration with merchandise company Bravado to release a special fashion collection honouring the late rapper. A pop-up art and merchandise exhibition will run at Sook, Mall of Africa from 26-28 January, which will feature exclusive artwork and merchandise paying tribute to AKA.

“The collaboration also provides an opportunity for emerging South African artists to showcase their talent and brings an unparalleled experience for AKA’s fans to enjoy,” the foundation added.

The rapper’s father, Tony Forbes, said among the items available will be the original GALXBOY memorial t-shirt with the GALXBOY fabric and styling.

AKA’s father is using the days leading up to hi son’s birthday to build good health habits and give AKA a posthumous birthday gift.

The 57-year-old Forbes began his workout on the first Saturday of the year, after procrastinating the whole week.

Forbes shared that he publicised his workout journey because he wanted support.

“I also wanted to be accountable to myself and to the people. If I don’t wake up for a run, I have to tell that to myself and the people,” he told The Citizen about a week into his workout journey.

In his first week, AKA’s father covered five kilometres each day.

“While I’m running, I’m less focused on the distance and on the pain. I’m thinking of Kiernan and the Megacy,” he said.

