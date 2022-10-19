VIDEO: Anele’s son’s cute presentation on being a Formula One driver

Lethabo Malatsi

Following the footsteps of his favourite motorsports drivers, Anele Mdoda’s son, Alakhe aspire’s to be a Formula One (F1) driver when he grows up.

The media personality’s seven-year-old son continues to steal hearts after Anele shard a clip of him during a “my occupation” presentation at his school. In the video he is seen donned in a racing suit and ecstatically sharing his dreams with his fellow classmates.

Though wearing the Scuderia Ferrari racing suit, Alakhe went on to say he aspires to be a Formula One driver and hopes to compete for Alfa Romeo.

He, subsequently, said his favourite driver is Valtteri Bottas, who currently drives for Alfa Romeo, alongside Zhou Guanyu, the second Alfa Romeo driver from China.

Bottas previously drove for Williams from 2013 to 2016 and Mercedes from 2017 to 2021. He has scored 10 race wins and 67 podiums.

Formula One

Following his [Alakhe] first visit to the Miami Grand Prix, United States of America in May, Alakhe said the Miami racing track, alongside the Australia Grand Prix, is his favourite race tracks.

During his trip he met the likes of Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, who is set to part ways with McLaren at the end of 2022, and South African comedian and family friend Trevor Noah.

“My favourite track is Miami and Australia. I like the Miami track because it has long straights and high speed corners [and] I like the Australia track because of qualifying,” he said during the presentation.

The F1 qualifying is a session held before each race to determine the order cars will be lined up in at the start of the race.

He cited he likes F1 because of the speed of the racing cars.

Industry peers and fans of the 947 host were astonished by her son’s presentation clip.

“The Apple did not fall far from the tree,” Kefilwe Mabote said under the post.

“He is just too awesome! But he forgot that he is starting a band with us… called the Nike Band,” Goodlucklive band said jokingly.

