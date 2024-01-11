‘Who’s gonna bully the bullies now?’− Viewers react to new cast of RHOD season 4

Season 4 of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ premieres on 9 February on Showmax.

Three new housewives will join the cast of the ‘Real Housewives of Durban’. Picture: Supplied

Africa’s longest running The Real Housewives franchise will be returning to screens for a fourth season in less than a month.

Viewers have been blowing up social media with their excitement about the return of The Real Housewives of Durban, but some have also expressed their disappointed that Annie Mthembu, also known as Mrs Annibition, will not be returning for the new season.

I’m so torn😩😭😭😭Whose gonna bully the bullies now ??? What’s this show without Miss Annie ??? 💔 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/nIWqtGX8gx — IG: _palesahm (@Mini_Palesa) January 11, 2024

Many are upset Annie is not returning this season. Honestly, I didn't know Mama had stans like this, lmao. Okay. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/t9bVZcQNlX January 10, 2024

Real Housewives of Durban cast season 4

Original housewives Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo will be returning for the fourth season, and will be joined by Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis and Slindile Ndlovu.

Three new housewives will join the cast, Multichoice announced in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

They are Ameigh Sibahle Thompson, Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela and Zamaswazi Ngcobo.

Commenting on the new cast and season, Sam Kelly, executive producer at Let It Rain Films said the new season of The Real Housewives of Durban is going to be bigger and better.

“We have the OGs you have come to know and love and we have three new women who are going to bring something different to the franchise. Over the past seasons, we have been aiming to tell stories that audiences relate to. The essence of the show is real and that is why viewers fall in love with these women, because they can see themselves in their personal stories, journeys, triumphs and struggles.”

Meet the new members of RHOD Season 4

Ameigh Sibahle Thompson

Thompson, a.k.a Amanda Sosibo, is a mother of two and a maritime graduate. She works in the pharmaceutical industry but is currently on a much-needed break. Ameigh is also the founder of the Fundisiwe Foundation, named after her late mother.

Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela

Born and bred in Howick, Ndlela now lives in Umhlanga. She holds an honours degree in Industrial Organisational Psychology. She is a serial entrepreneur with business interests in construction, taxis, manufacturing and fashion design. An aspiring musician, host and social influencer, she also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and pursuing a career in the field.

At 29 years old, Ndlela is the youngest member of the cast.

Zamaswazi Ngcobo

Ngcobo is a radio and TV personality who grew up in Eshowe. Having worked on some of the biggest platforms the industry can offer, she joined The Real Housewives because she loves a challenge: “I have had an illustrious career and I have done almost everything except reality TV. So when the call came, I knew it was something I am supposed to do, to tap into a new industry and diversify my portfolio, even though so many people warned me against reality TV.”

Viewers react to the new cast of season 4 of the Real Housewives of Durban

Producers musnt sleep on Maria. She has the potential to become the " shade assassin " just gwt the girl that matches her energy then boom great tv. Again i want to see more of Maria's personal story . Whats going on in her life besides being a mom #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/8A8J7Mm2ko — HeisElvisM. (@Iamelvism11) January 11, 2024

As long as pastor Nonku is there,we will have a show…The greatest villain from the African Real housewives. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/1EQW9wxsZN — Constavacious Glamazzonn (@premium_xh) January 10, 2024

Jojo is back because she wants to show us her new home #RHODurban — Palesa Parisma (@Palesa_parisma) January 10, 2024

