‘I was highly embarrassed’: Annie Mthembu opens up about failed marriage to Da Guru

Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu has broken her silence on her separation from husband Kgolo “Da Guru” Mthembu.

During a podcast with Lungelo KM on Engineer Your Life, Annie spoke candidly about the pain and emotional toll of their split.

She said she had remained quiet for so long because she was still processing everything that had happened.

“I didn’t want to speak from an overly emotional space. You also don’t want too many people in your life while you’re trying to figure it out,” she added.

Annie and Kgolo met in 2016 when she worked as his assistant. They tied the knot in 2021 in a lavish ceremony at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Cape Town.

She shared that their separation was due to her husband’s infidelity.

“No one likes being cheated on. It makes you question yourself a lot,” she said.

“Admitting I was being cheated on felt like saying I wasn’t good enough. People told me things — some true, some not. When you don’t know what to believe, you start losing your mind. I was highly embarrassed. I wasn’t in a good place.”

Annie said she tried to fix her marriage but eventually had to let go for the sake of her children.

“I just wanted to protect all of us, even though I wasn’t being protected. Everybody knew things I didn’t. Still, I wanted to protect myself, my children, and our family. Even though I knew he was doing his thing, I still wanted us to be a family.”

Annie revealed they have been separated for two years, and this December will mark three years since their split.

“I am still fighting the unforgiveness. They say time heals — I’m waiting for time to do its job,” she said.

Da Guru apologises to Annie

After Lungelo posted a clip of Annie’s interview on Instagram, Da Guru took to the comments section to apologise.

“No matter the personal struggles I was facing, there’s never an excuse for dishonouring God’s blessings. I deeply regret the pain I’ve caused you. As the head of the family, I let everyone down. Annie, from the bottom of my heart, I wish you true love, healing and peace. Farewell Pretty Wings,” he wrote.

He has also previously spoken about their marriage, his struggles with alcohol, and more during an appearance on Mo and Phindi’s podcast.

