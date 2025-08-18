‘It was the hardest period of my life’: Asavela Mqokiyana opens up about her divorce

Asavela and her ex-husband went their separate ways in 2024.

Actress Asavela Mqokiyana recently opened up about the emotional challenges of navigating her divorce while caring for her six-month-old daughter.

Mqokiyana and her ex-husband went their separate ways in 2024, two years after tying the knot in April 2022.

Speaking to actress Mapaseka Koetle on the Mommy Diaries podcast, Mqokiyana said losing her family was one of the hardest periods of her life.

“Having to go through my divorce with a six-month-old baby was a lot… I had to be responsible for this little human, pour into her, while I was breaking inside.

“You are losing yourself, and you’re losing a lot of what you have built over the years, and you have to rebuild with this new soul. For me, it was one of the hardest periods of my life.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘People felt at liberty to disrespect me’: Minnie Dlamini opens up about divorce pain

Single motherhood and co-parenting

The pair also spoke about the challenges of being a single mother.

“It wasn’t planned. It’s hard navigating that alone. The plan was to have a two-parent household; I didn’t have that. So trying to build that for myself, as well as for my inner child, and now it’s stripped away – that for me was just so hard.”

Mqokiyana said that co-parenting with her ex has made her healing process easier.

“We are fine with her father. We co-parent beautifully. He has always been a great father to his children, and I have never doubted he can be that for her,” she added.

Despite her difficult experience, Mqokiyana said she would marry again.

“I always wanted to have a family. I love cooking, I love building a home. I knew one day I would have a family. It’s unfortunate that it had to end, but I know God is going to give me another family. I would definitely get married again. Just because I had a different experience doesn’t mean I have to paint every man with the same brush.”

NOW READ: Kwenzo Ngcobo on Nhloso Gaza in ‘Scandal!’, award wins and inspiring young actors