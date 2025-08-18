Kwenzo Ngcobo on Nhloso Gaza in ‘Scandal!’, award wins and inspiring young actors

Last month, Kwenzo won Best Actor in TV at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards.

Actor Kwenzo Ngcobo has been making waves on the hit soap Scandal! since joining the show last year.

He plays Nhloso Gaza, a charming and enigmatic character on a mission, who was introduced to audiences in August 2024.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ngcobo said being part of the show has been an exciting experience.

“It’s been enjoyable and challenging. As artists, we always face obstacles and push through, trying to be as creative as possible, learning from other actors, and respecting the craft,” he said.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s former fiancée LaConco makes acting debut in Mzansi Magic’s ‘Genesis’

Awards and inspiration

Last month, Ngcobo won Best Actor in TV at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards. This was his second award since launching his career in 2020. That same year, he won Favourite Rising Star at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

He said winning the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Award meant a lot, not only for him but also for inspiring other actors.

“It meant a lot to me. I’m happy to have a platform to inspire young artists, especially those from rural areas who feel this career is out of reach. Everything is possible if you focus on your craft, keep learning and continue to grow.”

The 33-year-old has appeared in several TV and film projects, including as Alex Shabane on Netflix’s Soon Comes Night, Kagiso on Red Ink, Themba on the e.tv soapie Imbewu, Jabu on Ekhaya Backpackers, Zipho on Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Champions, and his breakout role on Showmax’s The Wife.

Speaking about a TV show he would have loved to be part of, Ngcobo mentioned SABC’s classic drama Hlala Kwabafileyo, which explored life, death and family choices.

“Fantastic storytelling. It’s one of the best shows we grew up watching,” he said.

NOW READ: WATCH: Joe Thomas honoured with first Ndlala Mall Walk of Fame star