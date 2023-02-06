Beast Mtawarira rubs shoulders with Mark Wahlberg and more

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Retired Rugby World Cup winner Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira is living his best life post-retirement since 2019.

Mtawarira was photographed rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood’s top celebrities during Roc Nation’s brunch over the weekend.

With impressive stats in his rugby career which include the most-capped prop in Springbok history, Mtawarira attend Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s hosted brunch in California, United States.

The Roc Nation Grammy brunch has become a star-studded event for the entertainment agency started by Jay Z. It was the first time since 2019 they hosted their brunch since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beast Mtawarira meets Mark Wahlberg

The agency invites its signed talent to the brunch to celebrate them, as artists in music attend including actors and sports stars seen rubbing shoulders.

Locally, the two most notable attendees included Mtawarira, who is signed under Roc Nation, and dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle.

The retired rugby player, who played for the Sharks, shared several pictures of himself taking photos with actor Mark Wahlberg, DJ Khaled, Tobe Nwigwe and actor Damson Idris known for his lead role in the drama series Snowfall.

Feared for his prowess on the field, Mtawarira had a bit of a muscle showdown with Wahlberg as the two appeared to have a discussion on fitness, watch below.

Currently, Mtawarira has taken on the role of Regional Ambassador for Eastern and Southern Africa for Unicef, the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The athlete is helping Unicef’s efforts in humanitarian and development priorities in the region.

Bontle Modiselle attends Roc Nation’s brunch

The popular dancer and TV personality shared her experience of the exclusive event dressed in a purple dress, dancing, and enjoying the catered food and drinks.

In a video she shared, you can see the appearances of the hosts’, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland and Baby Face.

Watch: Bontle’s experience at Roc Nation’s brunch

