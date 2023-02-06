‘BeyHive’ furious after Harry Styles wins Album of the Year

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Beyoncé made history during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, however, her fans the “BeyHive” are furious she didn’t win the biggest award of the night – Album of the Year (AOTY), which went to Harry Styles.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards have been trending on Twitter since the earlier hours of the morning, with Beyoncé, AOTY, Harry Styles and of course Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode who won their first Grammy all over the trends list.

Beyoncé surpassed the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards to now have 32 becoming the artist with the most Grammys.

She won four awards on the night for her record-breaking album Renaissance, which included Best Dance / Electronic Recording for Break My Soul and Best Dance / Electronic Music Album: Renaissance.

BeyHive stunned by Beyoncé losing to Harry Styles

Momentum seemed to head in the direction of Beyoncé winning the biggest prize, Album of the Year, as she already had four on the night, however, she missed out to British artist Harry Styles.

There was shock and fury among Beyoncé’s fans and watchers as Harry Styles beat out Adele, Bad Bunny, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile.

Styles’ album Harry’s House was deemed by the Grammy voters as the best out of the other nine nominees. Styles is known for his risqué fashion, his also the break-out star of the boyband One Direction and he won Best Pop Vocal Album on the night.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance is considered one the best dance electronic albums in some time, having hits such as Break My Soul and the viral song Cuff It. On her wins, Beyoncé said: “To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all!”

Winning the album, Styles said in his speech: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice”.

Words that triggered anger amongst black people in America as they felt the award show was rigged, also expressing that black artists aren’t fully appreciated even though Beyoncé made history.

Twitter reacts to Beyoncé snubbed for AOTY at the Grammys

"This doesn't happen to people like me often" – @Harry_Styles. We beg to differ, Harry. Mediocre white men get glamourized, rewarded and awarded over exceptionally talented, amazing Black women like @Beyonce all day, every day. Case in point is this AOTY win. #GRAMMYs— B. Bell🏁 (@MediaBritt) February 6, 2023

There is something infuriatingly racist about the vast majority of Beyoncé’s #grammys being in R&B categories while having 4 nominations for AOTY and winning 0 times. ZERO. Meanwhile, artists like Taylor Swift has THREE under her belt.



Good night.— Preston D. Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) February 6, 2023

YALL CHOSE HARRY STYLES OVER BEYONCÉ FOR AOTY???? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ScFouJfISf— Blaise (they/them) (@blaiser8201) February 6, 2023

Beyonce has yet again been robbed AOTY. I cant rn #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Y52rlKsGuI— coreyn 💗 (@coreynmarie) February 6, 2023

i saw two grammy voters quoted in that variety article who said they didn't vote for beyoncé because she always wins and every time she does something new "it's a big event" and it really pisses me off. people just don't like seeing Black women win "too much." it's nasty.— nadirah (@hinadirah) February 6, 2023