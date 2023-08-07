Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala reportedly involved in accident in Mozambique

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Just a few days before her birthday celebration, Big Brother Titans (BBT) winner Khosi Twala has reportedly been involved in an accident.

Khosi together with two of her fellow contestants from BB Titans, Marvin Achi and Mmeli Khumalo, were involved in the accident. The former is Khosi’s boyfriend. It’s also reported that Khosi’s mother, known as MaTwala, was also in the car when the accident happened.

It’s still uncertain when exactly the accident occurred, but the hashtag ‘Prayer for Khosi Thwala’ has been trending most of the afternoon on Monday.

The Citizen‘s attempts to get a hold of Khosi were unsuccessful.

Prayers for Khosi

Khosi has a legion of fans that support her, which dates back to her time on the reality TV show on DStv where she walked away with $100 000 (R1.7 million) prize money at the reality TV show’s finale four months ago.

A number of her fans have been wishing her well, using the ‘Prayer for Khosi’ hashtag.

May the Lord keep the 3 of you safe during your remaining days there. And hope u enjoy the remaining days in Mozambique.



PRAYER FOR KHOSI TWALA

3DAYS TO KHOSI TWALA BIRTHDAY #KhosiTwala pic.twitter.com/ASaAPjDjVC— Barbie Gregz 👑👑 VKR 🇺🇬 (@BarbieGregz) August 7, 2023

“Lord this morning I just want to say thank you and I’m grateful for your faithfulness and mercy you show us every day. Thank you for keeping Khosi and her friends safe,” wrote @ALSHAMED1.

❤❤❤❤❤💃💃💃💃I'm glad my Khosi is fine and well in her Birthday week 😚😚😚



PRAYER FOR KHOSI TWALA

3 DAYS TO KHOSI TWALA BIRTHDAY #KhosiTwala pic.twitter.com/NgVjJxPtVQ— KHOSI TWALA MY HEART (@ModestyUbuhle) August 7, 2023

Continental love

Khosi has been travelling the continent since winning the TV competition. In June she visited Nigeria after confessing her fears of visiting the country.

“I didn’t know there were so many people in Nigeria who didn’t want me there. There was even a petition. I was so scared when I heard about the petition against me not to visit Nigeria,” said Twala in an Instagram Live session.

But she was warmly welcomed by the locals who had a band playing tunes when she landed in the West African country.

Two weeks ago Khosi visited Ghana where she was also shown love. “Ghana, you out did yourself not only to ensure that my stay in your beautiful country is pleasant but also regal. This is not goodbye but rather see you later, just collecting my bags in SA,” she said after leaving Ghana.

It remains to be seen if Khosi will still be able to host her 26th birthday party this Thursday at a secret location.

