‘They’re going to be worse’ – Luthando BU Mthembu on his sex scenes on ‘Adulting’ S2

BU plays the charecter of Vuyani on the show.

Adulting star Luthando BU Mthembu said viewers should expect more intimate scenes from him in the new season of the show.

He plays the character of Vuyani on Adulting, starring alongside Nhlanhla Kunene (Eric), Thabiso Rammusi (Mpho), and Thembinkosi Mthembu (Bonga).

BU said he believes he has more sex scenes than his co-stars in season two, which premiered last Monday on Showmax.

“They’re going to be worse! I think I have more sex scenes than the other gents. I’m going to leave it at that.”

‘Whatever you saw in season 1 is amplified’ – BU

The former Big Brother Mzansi star said his approach to portraying Vuyani on season two involved being unapologetic.

He explained: “This time around, whatever you saw in season one is amplified. He exudes more confidence and embraces whichever path he chooses. And it’s intriguing how the more we change, the more we stay the same.”

He also spoke about acting alongside the legendary Thembi Seete, who is the newest addition to the show.

He hinted that he had intimate scenes with her, which were first for the actress, adding that it was an honour for him to help her in that regard.

He added: “She was very understanding and calm. A lot of the scenes that we did together were her first times, so I felt honoured to have had the opportunity to help her with those experiences on screen. It was an honour to work with her.”

BU also shared that he has had older women approaching him because of the character he plays on the show.

“I’ve been approached by older and younger women even before Adulting began. The show just intensified the experience. But I’m grateful to God that I was prepared for that because I’ve already experienced it in my life to some degree.”

