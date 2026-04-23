Eyebrows on fleek won’t keep the lights on

It is important that we teach our girls to not dance like vixens but remind them of their responsibility to themselves.

How do we begin to talk about the rumours of stolen and siphoned tax money that went towards the upkeep and social statuses of Instagram and social media “baddies” without the dynamics of gender in society being the springboard of conversation?

“Like a compass always finds north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman.” Khaled Hosseini’s words painfully echo in the recent social media storm surrounding the possible complicity of women who accepted money, most likely knowing that these were ill-gotten gains.

Public outrage disproportionately targeted the women, casting them as the symbol of shame.

The conspicuous displays of opulence by figures such as influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee, marked by extravagant spending and luxury lifestyles, invite scrutiny, particularly when the sources of such wealth remain unspoken or unclear.

In a society grappling with economic strain, these images raise uncomfortable questions about income and transparency.

Money carefully stretched between essentials like bread and electricity were, directly or indirectly, sustaining such excess.

That possibility, even as a perception, speaks to a widening trust deficit that cannot be ignored.

As stories like Boujee rejecting links to Kagiso Lerutla corruption speculation and “lavish lifestyle” claims circulate, they raise uncomfortable questions about the choices people make in pursuit of status, security or visibility.

Where relationships appear transactional, the consequences are rarely contained – they spill into reputations, livelihoods and, at times, public scandal.

The conversation should not be about judging women alone, but about challenging a culture that normalises being “for sale,” on any side of the equation.

If there is to be meaningful change, it requires a collective shift toward self-worth, accountability and relationships grounded in dignity rather than exchange, so that cycles of dependency and public fallout are no longer repeated.

Eyebrows on fleek will not keep the lights on and Moët cannot invest in the dream of making it big in the concrete jungle…

Why can’t we slay without breaking bank?

It is important that we teach our girls to not dance like vixens but remind them of their responsibility to themselves.

I am not against pink for girls and blue for boys, but while we are so determined to enforce gender identification, can we also become aware of our potential and realise it?