US singer Monique Bingham forced to cancel Southern African Easter tour

The remix of her song We Had a Thing captured the hearts of South Africans after DJ Fresh included it in his 2000 House Flava compilation

US singer Monique Bingham has been forced to call off her Southern African tour due to health reasons.

“So sorry to announce that due to a medical emergency, I unfortunately will have to cancel my Easter tour in Southern Africa,” wrote the singer in a statement shared on her social media accounts.

The tour was set to start on Good Friday and se her perform throughout the first week of April.

A number of Mzansi House fans will be familiar with Bingham through the work she’s done with South African heavyweights such as Black Coffee and Oskido, the most famous being Deep In The Bottom (of Africa).

“My deepest apologies to the fans, promoters and my team. This is both unprecedented and unavoidable. You know I love to perform for you, we will make sure all of my dates are rescheduled…I will be back on the road soon,” averred Bingham reassuring her fans.

Mzansi’s adopted daughter

Bingham has been responsible for some of the most poignant, soulful jazz-infused house music of the past 20 years.

Her career began fronting the “acid jazz” horn heavy band Abstract Truth in 1995 whose seasoned members boasted stints with jazz gods Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Sun Ra to name a few.

Her 1998 released song We Had a Thing which was remixed by German producer Matthias Heilbronn’s made it to DJ Fresh’s 2000 House Flava compilation, which has made her a favourite to Mzansi ever since.

Her collaboration with Black Coffee, Deep in the Bottom (of Africa), only further cemented her standing as part of the Mzansi music revolution.

She remains one of the most interesting and enduring artists the New York City underground has ever produced.

“After 20 years of making music I almost feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to say and in some ways I’m more excited now than I was back in ’95. The future is wide open,” said Bingham in 2016.

Additional reporting by Lineo Lesemane

