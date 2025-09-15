Miss SA to announce Top 10 finalists and finale date this week

The organisation has undergone significant changes this year.

The Miss South Africa Organisation is set to announce the Top 10 finalists for 2025, as well as the date of the crowning, this week.

This year’s competition format has been adjusted from the usual format, which traditionally begins with the announcement of a Top 30, followed by eliminations leading up to the finale.

The pageant will also proceed without Crown Chasers, the reality television series that previously offered behind-the-scenes coverage of the competition.

“The wait is finally over. From unforgettable moments to new beginnings, the legacy continues. Something exciting is coming your way on 16 September 2025.

“We’re revealing the Miss SA 2025 Top 10 and announcing the finale date you’ve all been waiting for. The countdown to the crown has officially begun,” the organisation announced on Sunday.

ALSO READ: ‘Broken plane engine, delays and more’: Inside Miss SA stars’ Italy trip

Major changes at Miss SA organisation

The Miss SA Organisation has also undergone leadership changes this year. It parted ways with two key figures, chief executive officer Stephanie Weil and creative director Werner Wessels.

In January, Wessels confirmed his departure, describing his journey with Miss South Africa as a “dream come true”.

“A journey filled with purpose, passion and pride. I’m immensely proud of the work we have done and the impact I’ve made. I will forever be grateful to the Miss South Africa Organisation for entrusting me with the responsibility that comes with this role I created,” he added.

In July, the organisation announced Weil’s exit after several years as CEO.

“An agreement has been reached that Ms Weil will be leaving the organisation after many years as CEO of Miss South Africa.

“She will remain for as long as necessary to ensure a smooth transition and to serve the best interests of the organisation,” the statement read.

NOW READ: Springboks drive Google’s search with SA among top sports nations