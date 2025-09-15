Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Miss SA to announce Top 10 finalists and finale date this week

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

15 September 2025

08:27 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The organisation has undergone significant changes this year.

Miss SA

Reigning Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux. Picture: Instagram/@official_misssa

The Miss South Africa Organisation is set to announce the Top 10 finalists for 2025, as well as the date of the crowning, this week.

This year’s competition format has been adjusted from the usual format, which traditionally begins with the announcement of a Top 30, followed by eliminations leading up to the finale.

The pageant will also proceed without Crown Chasers, the reality television series that previously offered behind-the-scenes coverage of the competition.

“The wait is finally over. From unforgettable moments to new beginnings, the legacy continues. Something exciting is coming your way on 16 September 2025.

“We’re revealing the Miss SA 2025 Top 10 and announcing the finale date you’ve all been waiting for. The countdown to the crown has officially begun,” the organisation announced on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

ALSO READ: ‘Broken plane engine, delays and more’: Inside Miss SA stars’ Italy trip

Major changes at Miss SA organisation

The Miss SA Organisation has also undergone leadership changes this year. It parted ways with two key figures, chief executive officer Stephanie Weil and creative director Werner Wessels.

In January, Wessels confirmed his departure, describing his journey with Miss South Africa as a “dream come true”.

“A journey filled with purpose, passion and pride. I’m immensely proud of the work we have done and the impact I’ve made. I will forever be grateful to the Miss South Africa Organisation for entrusting me with the responsibility that comes with this role I created,” he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

In July, the organisation announced Weil’s exit after several years as CEO.

“An agreement has been reached that Ms Weil will be leaving the organisation after many years as CEO of Miss South Africa.

“She will remain for as long as necessary to ensure a smooth transition and to serve the best interests of the organisation,” the statement read.

NOW READ: Springboks drive Google’s search with SA among top sports nations

Read more on these topics

beauty pageant Miss South Africa (Miss SA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Activists demand action on mining rights abuses in Africa
Crime Kidnapping crisis deepens as copycat syndicates target all walks of life
Crime Man who allegedly broke into Bloemfontein NPA offices already in prison for another crime
Weather Level 1 warning: Damaging winds could lead to risk of runaway fires
Politics ANCYL dismisses reports of succession battles, confirms call for early national congress

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp