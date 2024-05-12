In the mood for Mother’s Day: Mzansi celebs share messages about their moms

Mum's the word: In celebration of Mother's Day, DJ Yumbs hailed his as 'Wonder Woman mixed with a sprinkle of Yoda wisdom'...

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to honour and appreciate all that our mothers have done…and continue to do for us. Let’s take the time to express our love and gratitude for the selfless care, guidance and support they’ve provided throughout our lives.

Mother’s Day 2024: SA celebs pay tribute to their moms

Take a look at local celebrities’ messages to and about their mothers. Happy Mother’s Day!

Danny Painter, Jacaranda FM radio personality, MC and entertainer

Danny Painter. Picture: Supplied

Danny Painter has gone through a very difficult year following her husband Phillip’s sudden death from a heart attack in 2023.

She cited the love and support from her mother for helping her through some of the darkest times in her life.

“My mom is the reason I am the person I am today. The reason I have the career I have and the reason I survived the loss of my husband,” the Jacaranda FM radio personality shared.

“She is the strongest, kindest and most loyal woman I know and I can only wish to be half of the woman she is when I’m her age.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Osama. Thank you isn’t enough but thank you. You truly are the best mom in the whole world and my best friend!”

Yumbs: Amapiano producer and DJ

He’s responsible for some massive amapiano hits and Yumbs, who just inked an exciting new record deal with Warner Music Africa, admits that his mom has played a massive part in shaping who he is as a human being.

DJ Yumbs. Picture: Supplied

“You know what’s really special about my mom? It’s like she’s got this secret stash of superpowers that she busts out whenever life throws a curveball.

“Seriously, she’s like Wonder Woman mixed with a sprinkle of Yoda wisdom. No matter what life throws at her, she’s like, ‘Challenge accepted!’ and dives right in with this incredible mix of strength and compassion. It’s like watching a superhero movie, except she’s the star of the show, and there’s no CGI involved.”

Magic Mother’s Day love from Yumb…

The amapiano star, who just premiered his new single Off My Mind with Focalistic, Joeboy, Bien and Moily, added:

“Her love game is on another level. It’s like she’s got this endless supply of hugs and homemade cookies that could rival grandma’s best recipe. Whether you need a shoulder to cry on or someone to share a laugh with, she’s always there, ready to wrap you up in her love cocoon.

“And let me tell you about her laughter – it’s infectious! It’s like a happiness bomb that explodes in our house, spreading joy and smiles wherever it goes. I swear, even the grumpiest neighbour can’t resist cracking a smile when they hear her laugh.

She’s not just my mom; she’s my rock, my inspiration, and my partner-in-crime. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Carol Ofori, radio personality and voice-over artist

For Carol Ofori, Mother’s Day is such a special day to reflect at the incredible impact that her mother has had on her life.

Carol Ofori. Picture: Supplied/ Katlego Mokubyane

In a heartfelt message to her mom, Carol had the following to say:

“Happy Mother’s Day, mama! I love you so much. Thank you for all your sacrifice and thank you for:

Putting up with all of my nonsense.

Standing your ground and fighting for me to be raised a beautiful, strong woman;

Fighting the world and protecting me until I was old enough to make decisions that would impact my life;

All the fights growing up when I wanted to do things the world said was cool and you said ‘not on my watch’!

For always loving me unconditionally.

“Thank you mom, for showing me how to be a mom. I can be exemplary to my children because of you and your unconditional love. God bless you eternally for all you have done for my sister and I. I love you lots.”

Tumi ‘Tums The Narrator’ Mmope, content creator and comedian

Social media sensation Tumi “Tums The Narrator” Mmope has had a remarkable few years and has since catapulted into the spotlight as both a content creator and comedian.

Tumi “Tums The Narrator” Mmope. Picture: Supplied/ contentcreatorawards.co.za

The DStv Content Creator Awards winner and Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards nominee admits that her mother has had a profound impact on her career.

‘Narrating’ a perfect Mother’s Day message

Take a look at her Mother’s Day message…

“Mama, you’ve been the architect of my resilience, the beacon of my strength, and the laughter that lights up my world. Your love has been my sanctuary, your guidance my compass, and your support my unwavering foundation.

“This Mother’s Day, I celebrate not just the mother you are, but the extraordinary woman that has empowered me to break chains and embrace my journey with courage and humour. Thank you for being my greatest cheerleader and my confidante.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the one who embodies love in its purest form, Mama Jen!”

Dr Fezile Mkhize, medical doctor and television presenter

From making a massive impact as both a medical doctor and host of S3’s popular travel show Top Travel, Fezile Mkhize attributes much of his success to the profound influence his mother has had on him, guiding him to become the person he is today.

Dr Fezile Mkhize. Picture: Supplied/ SABC

In celebration of his mom, Fez says:

“Mom, you are my greatest hero! Mothers all over the world are heroes to everyone they have raised and you are certainly mine.

“Happy Mother’s Day is the simplest way I can thank you for everything you have done for me and from my heart to yours, I wish you many more years and you know what I am going to try and spoil you the best that I can. Thank you for everything you have given me. Your middle child, out!”

