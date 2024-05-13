From Tirelo to Unathi – Mzansi TV stars share what motherhood means to them [PICS]

These public figures provide a glimpse into the diverse experiences of motherhood.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, some of DStv’s beloved moms, known for their roles in popular telenovelas and reality shows, have graciously shared their cherished memories, sentiments and experiences of motherhood.

Mzansi celebs share what motherhood means to them

Kim Syster

Known for her role in Arendsvlei on kykNET, Kim speaks of motherhood as a natural extension of herself, grounding her in a way nothing else has.

“Out of everything I have ever done, becoming/being a mother has come so naturally to me. It doesn’t feel natural to think of a time before my son. It has grounded me so much.”

Tirelo Nonhlanhla Kale

Featured in Izingane Ze’Sthembu on Mzansi Magic, the reality TV star reflects on the transformative nature of becoming a mother, acknowledging the lessons learned and the boundless joy her child has brought into her life.

“Becoming a mother can be a transformative experience, and new moms often learn a lot about themselves in the process. As a new mom, I have learned that: Motherhood requires a great deal of patience and the ability to adapt to unexpected situations.

“Motherhood is a journey with ups and downs, but it’s worth it. To my dear Baby Singa, you’ve brought so much joy and light into my life. I promise to always love, support and guide you as you grow. You’re my greatest blessing.”

Melinda Viljoen

The Binnelanders star shares the unique experience of sharing her passion for storytelling with her child, finding wonder and delight in the everyday moments of motherhood.

“I get to be a mom to my baby in two different worlds, to share my love and passion for telling stories with her from such a young age. What an extraordinary experience.”

“Being a new mom is filled with so many firsts, and feeling as excited and happy about new things with her brings so much colour to my life. She is the best part of every day and I get to love her. I am in awe that she is mine.”

Unathi Guma

Popularly known for her role in Gqeberha: The Empire on Mzansi Magic, Unathi revels in the joys and challenges of being a mother to her four children, finding beauty in the individuality of each precious moment shared with them.

“I am a mother to 4 little cubs and motherhood is the most amazing job! It is the most tiring, most exhausting, and most beautiful journey in my life. I always try to incorporate a bit of me in the motherly roles that I play just to give that ‘facty’ effect.

“Those little conversations, those bonging moments that I have with my children; the uniqueness in each of them is the most beautiful experience I could have ever experienced in my life!”

Mandi du Plooy-Baard

Known for her role in Diepe Waters on kykNET, Mandi highlights the joy of sharing her love for acting with her children, who have also found their own paths in the world of performance and creativity.

Keke Mphuthi

The Champions‘ star shares her motherhood in pictures.

Thembsie Matu

The Mzansi Magic’s Obstruction actress shares images of her family.

Berdene Burger

The renowned TV Producer tells a story of motherhood in pictures.

Berdene Burger 7-month pregnant on the set of Die Byl. Picture: Supplied

