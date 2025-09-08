WATCH: ‘The comments were a bit harsh’: Cassper Nyovest begins weight-loss journey after body shaming

Cassper is also preparing for his much-anticipated Fill Up concert.

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest says harsh online comments about his body have pushed him to commit to a weight-loss journey.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker faced criticism on social media following his performance at the recent Scorpion Kings Live with Friends concert.

Cassper looking like an aunty #ScorpionKingsLive pic.twitter.com/6wzKVVdDBt — Jovis konka Mavuthela (@RASCO_VI) August 29, 2025

In a video he posted on social media, Cassper said the remarks hurt, but he is using them as motivation.

“The comments over the weekend were a bit harsh. You hurt my feelings a little, but sometimes that’s what you need, a little push,” he said.

He added that some of the insults, including “Two pieces yako My Ladies” and “Cassper must not go to jail because he is fit,” were unfair projections.

“Body shaming and all of that… you don’t even know what I’m going through. But I’m going to take the lemons and turn them into lemonade. You already know. Always the underdog,” he said.

Cassper’s 2025 Fill Up concert

Cassper is also preparing for his much-anticipated Fill Up concert.

The rapper confirmed the return of his iconic stadium shows earlier this year, after podcaster MacG suggested his music career was fading.

“I’ve stayed away from this concept for a while because of the stress, but I know with God by my side, we will sell out the next stadium. We move by faith!” he said.

The next Fill Up will take place at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday, 6 December.

“It’s time to prove him wrong, change the narrative, and prove that Mufasa is still a king,” Cassper said.

Cassper launched the Fill Up series in 2015 when he became the first South African artist to sell out The Dome. He went on to pack Orlando Stadium in 2016, FNB Stadium in 2017, Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018, and Mmabatho Stadium in Mahikeng in 2022.

