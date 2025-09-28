Celebs And Viral

Cindy Makhathini crashes car into petrol station

By Lineo Lesemane

28 September 2025

Cindy's car only sustained scratches while the garage suffered significant damage.

Cindy Makhathini

Social media influencer Cindy Makhathini. Picture: Instagram/@ cindy_makhathini_tango

Social media influencer Cindy Makhathini has crashed her car into a Sasol petrol station.

Makhathini shared details of the incident on her Instagram stories, confirming that no one was injured.

“I just crashed my car, not just crashed but crashed into a Sasol garage,” she wrote, posting pictures of the scene.

She said her car only sustained scratches, adding that the garage suffered significant damage.

“Luckily, no one was hurt. Also, my car was just scratched, but the damage I caused to the garage is too much.

“I am so lucky the owner was so kind and gentle with the situation,” she added.

Cindy Makhathini IG stories/ Screenshot

Cindy: ‘I was not drunk’

Makhathini said she was not under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

“FYI, I was not drunk. We were driving with a baby in the car, and it was a long distance,” she said.

“The car is still moving, but that is just the least of my worries. The damage I caused at that garage is too much, but I cooperated with the police and the owner.

“The police did a breathalyser test, and there was no alcohol in my blood. It was just an honest mistake,” she added.

The influencer said she would provide further details once she has “calmed down.”

Meanwhile, gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba posted a video of an eyewitness describing what happened.

“It was parked here. It came in slowly, like how a car would move if it’s in first gear without the accelerator engaged,” the man said in the video.

