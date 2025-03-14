South African-Namibian actress Zenobia Kloppers on bagging role on US series ‘The Wheel of Time’ [VIDEO]

Kloppers was shortlisted for a multi-season supporting role on Wheel of Time, but due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, she could not proceed.

If it hadn’t been for the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of viewers of international TV series The Wheel of Time would have watched South African-Namibian actress Zenobia Kloppers on the show.

“When the possibility first presented itself for Season 2, I was thrilled. But then, as the world came to a standstill during the pandemic, so did many opportunities — including this one,” Kloppers told The Citizen.

The Wheel of Time is a US fantasy series developed by Rafe Judkins for Amazon Prime Video. The series is based on fantasy novels by US author Robert Jordan.

Auditioning for The Wheel of Time

In 2020, while re-reading the book series during lockdown, Kloppers learnt that the series had the green light for production and that auditions and casting were underway.

But there weren’t any South African auditions available, leading to the actress taking matters into her own hands by reaching out to international casting directors and agents.

After her audition, Kloppers was shortlisted for a multi-season supporting role in Season 2, but due to South Africa’s Covid-19 travel restrictions, she could not proceed.

“Naturally, there was a deep sense of disappointment,” she said.

“But I also believed that what is meant for you will find its way to you at the right time. So, while it was a moment of loss, it was also a moment of trust—trusting that if this was truly my path, it would come back to me in some way.”

The first three episodes of the third season were released yesterday on Prime Video, and new episodes will stream weekly, leading to the finale on 17 April.

Kloppers’ persistence

Kloppers is a South African Film & Television Awards (Safta) nominee. She starred in 2019 film Fiela se Kind where she played the character of Fiela Komoetie.

The 50-year-old thespian describes herself as a persistent person.

“Persistence has been a driving force throughout my career. I think as an artist, especially coming from Namibia and South Africa, you have to push beyond limitations — whether they’re logistical, financial, or industry-related,” she shared.

“When I found out about The Wheel of Time, I was determined to find a way to be seen, even when no formal auditions were happening here.”

Despite the dismay following her Covid-enforced missed opportunity, Kloppers had a sense of contentment about her audition.

Such was her application in the audition that she left an unforgettable impression on the production team that they called her back years later as they were about to shoot the anticipated third season.

“It was an incredibly validating moment. To know that my initial audition had left such a lasting impression on the team that they reached out to me for Season 3 — it was humbling.”

She portrays the role of Amico Nagoyin, an Aes Sedai of the Yellow Ajah — a sisterhood of Aes Sedai devoted to the studies of Healing.

“In this industry, you put your heart into an audition, send it off, and often never hear back. So when that call came, it was a reminder that the effort, the waiting, and the trust in the process had all been worth it. And of course, prayer is a powerful thing!”

Knowledge of the show

Ardent fans of the show and the book series see the South African actress as one of their own because of how immersed she is in the series.

Kloppers believes her in-depth knowledge of the series contributed to making her audition and also her performance on the show more endearing.

“The Wheel of Time isn’t just a series for me—it’s a world I’ve lived in through the books. Being a long-time fan meant I understood the lore, the themes, and the emotional depth of Robert Jordan’s universe.”

“That passion, I think, naturally translates into performance. There’s something special about stepping into a world you already love, and I hope that authenticity shines through in my portrayal.”

The third season was shot in the Czech Republic’s Prague around 2023.

“Without revealing too much, I can say that stepping into this character required a deep emotional and physical commitment. The world of The Wheel of Time is intricate, and every character carries weight within it.”

Kloppers is the only South African actor cast in Season 3 in a supporting role with a compelling multi-episode character arc.

