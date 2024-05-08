Costa Titch’s family grieves: Toxicology results received, mourning begins

"I prayed for answers," Costa Titch's mother said, describing the 12 months of living without her son as “a long ongoing nightmare".

A post-mortem revealed the cause of Costa Titch’s death, after foul play was suspected. Picture: costatitch/Instagram

The family of late rapper and dancer Constantinos ‘Costa Titch’ Tsobanoglou will be able to properly mourn their son after a post-mortem revealed the cause of his death, after foul play was suspected.

“The post-mortem examination revealed significant strain on Costa’s hart, unbeknownst to him, compounded by enduring stress and fatigue. This culmination likely led to an irregular heartbeat, triggering the seizure that claimed his life,” averred a statement from the rapper’s family.

Costa died on 11 March last year after collapsing on stage during a performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in southern Johannesburg. He later died in hospital.

Speaking to The Citizen in March, his mother, Lara Langeveld, rejected the assertion that Costa died of an epileptic seizure but was apprehensive about speculating the cause of death.

“Speculation is dangerous, so we will wait for the toxicology results. Science cannot be argued or speculated about,” she said at the time.

The mother of the rapper said spent the day praying on the day the 28-year-old Costa died.

“I prayed for answers, and I have faith that toxicology results will come soon.” Langeveld described the 12 months of living without her son as “a long ongoing nightmare”.

ALSO READ: ‘A long ongoing nightmare,’ Costa Titch’s mom describes first year without rapper

Time of mourning

There were reports that medical negligence was to blame for Costa’s death, with the paucity of adequate medical personnel on the scene after he collapsed at Ultra.

In March this year the Gauteng Provincial Health Department acknowledged The Citizen’s email requesting comment while the family waited for a toxicology report.

Ultra SA and Altor Emergency Medical Services, which was contracted to provide medical assistance at Ultra, denied allegations of the lack of adequate medical personnel on the scene after Costa collapsed.

In 2023 City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane told News24 that the Joint Operations Committee (JOC) had indicated that the matter was under investigation by the police.

“It would be premature for the City to comment before the investigation has been concluded.”

“In this time of mourning, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to his devoted fans for their unwavering love and support,” read the latest family statement.

ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for Costa Titch

Keeping Costa’s memory alive

“Costa’s influence transcended boundaries, inspiring countless souls throughout his journey, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music,” concluded the statement from the family.

There are plans to establish the Costa Titch Dance Academy in his hometown, Mbombela, in the near future.

“This was extremely important to my son, and he would want his life work to continue to pay his contributions to society and talented undiscovered dancers to continue,” shared his mother.

NOW READ: ‘In the Ring with Eusebius McKaiser’ ahead of anniversary of his passing