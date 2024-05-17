‘He was so unobtrusive’ – Adrian Alper’s partner speaks following his death

Tributes continue to pour in for the esteemed actor and director.

Rudy Trap, life partner of the late Adrian Alper, says he wants him to be remembered as a generous soul.

The director and actor died this week at the age of 51 from complications from tuberculosis.

Speaking to The Citizen Rudy described Adrian as “a kind, gentle man” with unparalleled talent.

“Adrian was a kind, gentle man, super talented, and would never say a harsh word about or to anyone,” he said.

Rudy said he wants people to remember Adrian for his remarkable generosity of spirit. He added: “He was an old soul and he had wisdom and astute intuition. I want him to be remembered as a generous soul, not with worldly goods, but with his spirit and his time.

“Every day of my life with Adrian was memorable. We had so many laughs. We loved doing crossword puzzles. He was so unobtrusive.”

‘Adrian loved acting’

Adrian’s journey in the entertainment industry was diverse and multifaceted, beginning as an actor and later venturing into writing, comedy, presenting, and voice-over work before ultimately stepping into directing.

“He was a dedicated worker and he loved acting; it was his passion. Adrian was extremely intelligent and had a deep, resonant voice, and loved voice work. He had studied at Atlantic College in Wales,” Rudy shared.

Television audiences will fondly remember Adrian’s memorable performances in many shows, including Gaz’lam, 7de Laan, Generations, Isidingo, Rhythm City, and more.

His versatility as an actor extended to the silver screen, where he left an impression with roles in films such as Seconds, Susanna van Biljon, and Droomman.

Social media reactions

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Adrian, and here are a few reactions from social media:

