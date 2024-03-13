‘A long ongoing nightmare,’ Costa Titch’s mom describes first year without rapper

Costa Titch’s family is awaiting a toxicology report, as they reject the assertion that he died from an epileptic seizure last year.

A year after his passing, Costa Titch’s mother is still waiting for her son’s toxicology report. Picture: Supplied

A year after her son’s passing, Costa Titch’s mother, Lara Langeveld rejects that the rapper died of an epileptic seizure but is apprehensive about speculating as she awaits a toxicology report.

Real name Constantinos Tsobanoglou, Costa Titch, died on 11 March 2023 after collapsing on stage during a performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival, at the Nasrec Expo Centre in southern Johannesburg. He later died in hospital.

Describing her last 12 months since Costa Titch’s passing, Langerveld told The Citizen that it has been “a long ongoing nightmare”.

The rapper and former dancer reportedly died from an epileptic seizure,and while his mother doesn’t accept this, she can’t speak on her feelings on what could’ve caused her son’s passing because of an ongoing toxicology report.

“Speculation is dangerous so we will wait for toxicology results. Science cannot be argued or speculated,” averred Costa Titch’s mom.

There were reports that medical negligence was to blame for Costa Titch’s death, with the paucity of adequate medical personnel on the scene after he collapsed.

Ultra SA and Altor Emergency Medical Services, which was contracted to provide medical assistance at the event, have denied these allegations.

In 2023 City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane told News24 that the Joint Operations Committee (JOC) had indicated that the matter was under investigation by the police.

“It would be premature for the City to comment before the investigation has been concluded.”

Speaking to the same publication around the same time, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened for investigation, pending the toxicology results.

Waiting

On the exact day the 28-year-old Costa Titch died, Langerveld said she spent the day praying.

“I prayed for answers and I have faith that toxicology results will come soon.”

The Gauteng Provincial Health Department acknowledged The Citizen’s email requesting comment on the said toxicology report; the story will be updated if and when we receive a response.

The dysfunctionality and the backlogs at South Africa’s forensic laboratories is widely reported. Just last year, it was reported that more than 36 000 toxicology reports were outstanding at forensic labs in Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

This was revealed during a parliamentary inquiry last February. Health Minister Joe Phaahla put the blame for the backlogs on outdated equipment and a shortage of skilled personnel.

“Toxicology results will determine the next course of action,” said Langeveld.

Costa’s honour

To honour Costa Titch’s legacy and give back to the community, there are plans to establish the Costa Titch Dance Academy in his hometown, Mbombela, in the near future.

“This is extremely important to my son and he would want his life work to continue to pay his contributions to society and talented undiscovered dancers to continue,” shared his mother.

Also as a way of keeping Costa Titch’s memory alive, the family embarked on a Painting the Town Green campaign.

Here the rapper’s fans are encouraged to dress in green and share their tributes using the hashtags #PaintingTheTownGreen and #RIPCostaTitch on social media, as green was his favourite colour.

The campaign also aims to achieve a significant milestone by getting his Big Flexa music video to 100 million views on YouTube. At the time of writing, the video stood at just above 93 million views.

“I am fully confident that his fans, who truly loved him, will participate and wear green in support of keeping his memory alive.”

