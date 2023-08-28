‘7de Laan’ star David Rees out of hospital

The veteran actor and producer is out of the woods...

7de Laan actor David Rees is finally home after a health scare that landed him in the ICU a few weeks ago.

The star suffered a heart attack, which required a double bypass surgery. A few days ago, his family shared that a pulmonologist was treating him for a lung infection.

According to an update shared on his social media pages, the actor is happy to be home and his family is grateful for the love and support recieved.

“David was released from hospital yesterday [Friday]. He is incredibly happy to be home! The fresh country air and comfortable surroundings will bode well for his recovery.

“The family requests his privacy be respected and for friends and family to check in with them first before visiting. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

ALSO READ: WWE superstar Bray Wyatt dies at the age of 36

Over R80K donated towards David Rees’ medical expenses

At least R 87 652.91 of a half-a-million fundraising target has been donated towards David’s medical expenses.

In a statement on the fundraising platform ‘Backabuddy,‘ the actor’s team stated his sickness put his family under emotional and financial burden.

“Unfortunately, David does not have medical aid, making this already daunting journey even more challenging. We humbly ask you to extend a helping hand. No contribution is too small or too large, every act of generosity counts.

“Your financial support will alleviate the immense strain on David’s family, providing them with the breathing room they so desperately need. Together, we can rewrite the script of this story, turning it into a tale of resilience, hope, and triumph.”

David is a renowned for his role as Chris Welman on the SABC 2 soapie.

He is on the list of 7de Laan cast members who will be embarking on a farewell tour in the Eastern Cape next month, from 1 to 2 September.

The actors will make stops in three locations: Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Uitenhage, and Jeffreys Bay.

“The roadshow will also serve as the final farewell tour to the city. This will be an emotional and memorable occasion as the actors bid farewell to the fans close to their hearts,” said the production.

NOW READ: WATCH: WWE pays tribute to two wrestlers who passed away in same week