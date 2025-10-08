Demi Lee Moore welcomes her first baby [PICS]

The couple announced their pregnancy in April this year.

Congratulations are in order for singer and songwriter Demi Lee Moore and her husband, Barthlo Visagie.

The couple recently announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy.

Demi shared that her baby, named Beau Visagie, was born on the morning of Tuesday, 30 September, weighing 3.14 kg.

On Tuesday, she posted a picture on Instagram from the hospital, holding her newborn on her chest and smiling at the camera alongside her husband.

“Hello world, my name is Beau Visagie. I was born on 30 September at 7:42 am. I weigh 3.14 kg and am 52 cm long,” she captioned the picture.

In June, Demi gave her followers a sneak peek inside her baby shower.

Inside Demi Lee Moore’s baby shower

The soft blue-and-white themed event was held at the De Harte venue in Onderstepoort, Pretoria.

Sharing snaps on Instagram, Demi thanked her loved ones for making the day so special.

“I just realised once again how important it is to surround yourself with the right people. Thank you for a very special day.

“Thank you for your love, care and prayers for me and Bart, as well as our dearest miracle that is on the way. I feel so blessed to be able to call you my heart people,” she wrote.

Demi and Barthlo’s love story began in 2014 when they met at a music store where Barthlo worked.

They got engaged in December 2020 and later tied the knot in 2022.

