DJ Tira ends a 9 year relationship over misuse of funds

“9 years relationship gone.”

Businessman and multi-award-winning DJ Tira, real name Mthokozi Khathi, has fired his manager.

The Afrotainment and Makoya Bearings boss said this is due to misuse of Afrotainment’s resources.

In a statement, DJ Tira said after internal investigations, they discovered that the accused “had engaged in behaviour that is inconsistent with the standards and values of Afrotainment.”

“At Afrotainment, we prioritise transparency, integrity, and respect in all our business practices. The behaviour exhibited by this employee is not reflective of the values that we uphold. As a result, the decision has been made to part ways with him,” the statement adds.

‘His departure will not affect the quality or delivery of our services’

Tira ensured his clients that the accused’s departure would not affect the quality or delivery of Afrotainement.

He said they remain dedicated to serving their clients with the same level of excellence and commitment as before.

“We want to reassure our clients, partners, and stakeholders that we are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. We will take all necessary steps to rectify any issues that may have arisen as a result of Mr Senzo Shezi’s actions.

“His departure will not affect the quality or delivery of our services … We appreciate the support and understanding of our clients and the public during this difficult time. We are confident that this decision is in the best interest of our company and its stakeholders.”

The Citizen has reached out to Sizwe for a comment. This article will be updated when he responds.

Meanwhile, DJ Tira is gearing up for one of his most significant events, Fact Durban Rocks, happening on New Year’s Eve.

“6 to 6 Energy, let’s go! I’m so excited about the Legends floor featuring the Gods of Decks! Tickets go up on the 24th of December. Get your now! It’s a Fact Durban Rocks,” he wrote on Instagram.

