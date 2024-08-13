‘It can be a cheat code’: DJ Tira’s son, Tank on the perks and pressures of being born into fame

DJ Tira’s son, Junior Khathi, popularly known as Tank, recently opened up about the pressures and benefits of being born into fame.

Tank currently stars in Born Into Fame, a Showmax Original reality show that follows the lives of children with famous parents as they carve out their own paths in the industry.

The reality star and aspiring musician describes being born into fame as largely positive, likening it to a “cheat code” that can unlock many opportunities.

“There is a lot that comes with it, and it can be a cheat code to get the things you want but at this point in my life, I am used to it,” he shared.

Tank also acknowledges that being born into fame comes with its fair share of challenges.

He said that as he navigates his own music career, he feels the weight of expectations placed upon him due to his father’s legacy.

“Most people expect me to be on point all the time, not realising that I am just figuring myself and my sound out. I am still trying to build my career, and it is a work in progress. People expect perfection, but that is not how life is,” he added.

Best and worst aspects of being DJ Tira’s son

Reflecting on the best and worst aspects of being DJ Tira’s son, Tank highlighted the perks that come with his father’s hard-earned success.

He mentioned that the benefits include access to a privileged lifestyle and the ability to get what he wants.

However, he explained that this comes at a cost, noting that his father’s busy schedule often limits their time together.

“He is busy all the time, so I don’t get to spend a lot of time with him – there is always a project that he is working on. Another thing that is not so great is that people just expect you to be like your dad; they do not give you a chance to be yourself.”

