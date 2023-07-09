WATCH: Nadia Nakai shares her special moments with Kairo on her birthday

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

South African rapper Nadia Nakai expressed her birthday wishes to Kairo Forbes who turned 8 years old on Saturday.

Kairo Forbes is the only daughter of the late famous rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA.

AKA was tragically shot and killed outside Wish Restaurant in Durban earlier this year. After AKA’s passing, Nadia and Kairo’s relationship became stronger.

They began sharing pictures of their family outings and spending more time together, which they posted on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Nadia expressed her excitement to spend Kairo’s special day with her.

“Happy Birthday @kairo.forbes I love you so much!!! Hope you have a wonderful day!! ❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait to see and squeeze you! ❤️❤️,”she wrote on her Instagram post.

Furthermore, Nadia reminisced about their shared moments by posting a video of them dancing together.

Special moments

Nadia showed her fans how much she loves and values Kairo by sharing pictures of their special moments and the strong connection they have.

Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes. Picture: Instagram@NadiaNakai

Kairo’s holiday to New York

Only a month ago, Kairo embarked on her first international journey to New York City to celebrate her birthday.

Accompanied by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes, who is the mother of her late father Kiernan, Kairo enjoyed the trip to the fullest.

The pair shared some of their best highlights of their trip on Instagram.

Kairo’s first commercial

Even at the young age of 8, Kairo is accomplishing great things in the media industry.

She recently secured her first TV commercial, being featured in Nedbank’s new Roblox game called Chow Town. It’s an exciting achievement for Kairo and a wonderful opportunity for her to showcase her talent.

According to the bank’s website, the game is created to help kids aged 9 to 12 learn important lessons about finances.

In an Instagram post shared by Kensi Nobanda, this is how she explained the commercial ad is about.

“Nedbank has developed an online multi-player game. I’m pleased to announce the first Roblox game by a bank in South Africa. Another first!

“Chow Town is a restaurant tycoon game that lets your kids build and operate a restaurant with customers, South African food options and in-game currency. Let them play, learn and earn on the Roblox game that fosters business skills. Search for Chow Town on Roblox,” she wrote on the Instagram post.

