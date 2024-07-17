‘This one’s for you daddy’- Kairo dedicates Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards win to AKA

A watch party was held in Johannesburg where Kairo received her award.

Kairo has dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in the Favourite African Kidfluencer award to her late father, AKA. Picture: kairo.forbes/Instagram

Kairo Forbes, the eight-year-old daughter of DJ Zinhle and the late rap artist Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has won the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in the Favourite African Kidfluencer category.

“Thank you to my family and everyone who voted for me. I’m very happy and I appreciate your support. I hope that I inspire other kids to have dreams and that they have family that will support their dreams,” said Kairo.

Thank you, God, for all your blessings. This one’s for you Daddy!’ she added.

On Tuesday, a watch party was held at Montecasino, Fourways in Johannesburg, where Kairo received her award. The award ceremony was held over the weekend at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Kairo beat stiff competition to the award as she was nominated alongside Nigeria’s Dream Catchers Academy known for their well-choreographed videos on the internet, Wizkid’s son Boluwatife Baloguna and DJ Wysei from Nigeria. Sibling trio Biko’s Manna was the other nominee.

The group’s eldest member, Biko Star hosted the awards.

SpongeBob’s 25

The 37th Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards were held at the Pauley Pavilion. This year’s ceremony celebrated the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Hosted by SpongeBob himself (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke), the 2024 Kids Choice Awards featured enhanced graphics, high-tech motion capture and augmented reality; fun celebrity collaborations and appearances; the brand’s signature orange blimp award and slimings; and surprise reveals for fan-favourite TV shows, movies, music and more.

Taylor Swift led the nominations with a total of six nods.

She was followed by Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake, who had four nods each.

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ 25th anniversary celebrations have included the kids’ show being available in Afrikaans and isiZulu.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer SpongeBob SquarePants fans the opportunity to celebrate his 25th anniversary in local languages,” said Vice President of Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Studios & Creative Services (Africa) Dillon Khan in a statement.

SpongeBob SquarePants is based on the life of the yellow sponge character, SpongeBob, who enjoys being a cook at Krusty Krab restaurant and lives in the Pacific Ocean in Bikini Bottom.

