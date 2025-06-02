‘Everything I lost has been restored’: Big Brother star Ashley Ogle gifted apartment, R500k and more

Ashley Ogle's fans pulled out all the stops for her.

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 star, Ashley Ogle, following her “29 Days of Pure Entertainment” surprise party.

The celebration, which marked Ashley’s time inside the Big Brother house earlier this year, was held this past Saturday at the Buitengeluk venue in Sandton.

Her devoted fans, known as “Ashes” and “Ashangles”, hosted the surprise party to honour the reality TV star, showering her with gifts worth over half a million rand.

Ashley Ogle’s fans pull out all the stops

Among the lavish gifts presented were a paid-for apartment, a R500 000 cheque, R10,000 in fuel vouchers, an iPad, stylish accessories, and a R5 000 Zara clothing voucher.

During her acceptance speech, Ashley opened up about her journey as she expressed gratitude to her supporters.

“Everything I have lost has been restored… If there’s something I could tell people today, it’s that God takes nobodies with anger issues like me — a mess like me— and makes them great.”

The reality TV star also expressed gratitude to the Big Brother platform for transforming her life.

“When I entered the Big Brother house, I knew it would change my life, but I didn’t think it would be this much.

“My grandfather told me I was going to be famous one day, but no one believed him because he was a drunk. Through him, I found the love of Michael Jackson and Pam Andrews — he bought me the DVD sets for my fifth birthday, and from that moment I knew I was going to be a star,” Ashley shared.

