‘I did not have any sexual encounters in the house’: BBMzansi’s Ashley Ogle on pregnancy rumours

Ashley was voted out of the show by her fellow housemates last week.

Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) star Ashley Ogle has dismissed speculations that she is pregnant with fellow housemate Sweet Guluva’s child.

Speaking to The Citizen, the recently evicted housemate said she did not have any sexual encounters inside Biggie’s house.

“I did not sleep with Sweet Guluva on TV. I did not have any sexual encounters. So, I’m not pregnant,” she said.

Ashley was evicted from the competition on Monday, 10 February, after Biggie announced she had received the most votes.

She said it did not surprise her.

She added: “I also didn’t believe that it was real at first, but then I had to get used to it because it was real, and I had to deal with it. You have to deal with everything that life throws at you.”

Ashley believes the housemates voted her out because she did not interact with them much.

“I felt like we had nothing in common, and they knew that because I showed it every day. I also didn’t think that I would need competitors’ votes to keep me in the game.

“I believed that the public would decide, and I gave them 100% of who I am, so I thought I was safe in that aspect. Unfortunately, sometimes you also have to interact with the people inside,” she said.

Life after BBMzansi

Ashley said that moving forward, she will focus on building her career in the beauty and media industries, including pursuing her acting career.

She also hopes to become a brand ambassador for major brands.

“I will also be pursuing writing, whether it be for TV shows or music, and definitely fashion and hair. People have seen me with my weaves, so definitely hair.”

