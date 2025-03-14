‘I love that we don’t have to share’: Former ‘Expresso’ host Zoë Brown and husband welcome twins

Zoë announced her pregnancy in November last year.

TV presenter Zoë Brown and her husband Robbie Anderson have welcomed their two bundles of joy.

The pair announced her pregnancy in November last year, just a few months after they moved abroad.

In May 2024, Zoë announced that she would be leaving the Expresso show and moving to Australia with her husband.

“Robbie got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m taking a little hiatus until I figure out what I want to do,” she shared.

Zoë: ‘I love that we don’t have to share’

On Wednesday, Zoë took to her Instagram Stories to announce that her babies had arrived.

She said both babies were born healthy and did not require neonatal intensive care.

“We are all healthy and finding our feet. I am currently cuddling Baby B – weighing only 2.3 kg. Extremely grateful I was able to do a natural birth, with 27 minutes between Baby A and Baby B,” Zoë wrote, captioning a picture of her holding one of the twins.

She also posted a video of her husband holding the other twin, who she said weighed 2.6 kg.

“Proudest dad doing a video call with family, cuddling Baby A… I love that we don’t have to share. Just currently doing little trade-offs,” she added.

Zoë and Robbie tied the knot in November 2023 at Beuld The Venue in Robertson, Western Cape.

“11.11.23 was the best day of my 34 years on this earth. I introduce to you Zoë Anderson, my wife. I never knew a love like this existed until you,” Robbie wrote, sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram.

