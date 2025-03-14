‘I had to give him the ring’: Kim Kardashian opens up about her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries

Kris reportedly auctioned the ring for over R13 million after divorce.

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about her whirlwind 72-day marriage to former NBA star Kris Humphries.

The reality star and Kris got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in August of the same year in Montecito, California.

However, the marriage quickly fell apart, and the couple separated in October of the same year.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed that Kris demanded she return her 18-carat diamond ring during their divorce proceedings.

The couple’s marriage was officially dissolved in April 2013. At the time, Kim was already pregnant with North, her first child with rapper Kanye West.

“I didn’t keep [the ring]. I was pregnant with North, still married to him, and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in the divorce. The ring that I bought,” Kim explained, adding that Kris only contributed a fifth of the ring’s cost.

Kim’s ring auctioned after divorce

According to E!, Kris went on to auction the ring after finalising his divorce from Kim.

His representative told the publication in 2013 that the ring was auctioned for a whopping $749,000 (about R13.6 million).

“The ring is indeed Kris’ property that he received through his marriage dissolution… He was very pleased with the final result of the auction,” the representative said.

Kim later received an even more extravagant engagement ring from Kanye — a 20-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

The 20-carat ring, which was her second engagement ring from Kanye, was stolen during a robbery in Paris in 2016.

However, she still has her first engagement ring from Kanye, a cushion-cut diamond, which she plans to pass down to her daughter.

“That one I’m gonna give to Northie because she was with me when I got engaged,” Kim shared on the show.

