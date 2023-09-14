Gospel star’s wife dies in a car accident

The singer and his wife were driving home after attending an event.

Gospel star Sechaba Pali’s wife, Nompilo Kunene, has died in a car accident.

The accident occurred on Sunday in Thabong, Welkom, as the couple was travelling back home after attending an event.

According to a joint statement released by Pali and Kunene’s family, Sechaba was in the car with his wife when the accident occurred. He survived with minor injuries.

“We, as a family, thank you for always believing and trusting his (Sechaba) ability and earnest to serve the Lord even in the times he went through.

“This is another loss he suffers and hopes your love continues so that he may draw courage from you after losing the love of his life, friend, mother to his children, and fellow worshipper who went to all his events to support and sing alongside him,” said the statement.

‘I don’t know how to explain to my children – Sechaba

The gospel singer told TshisaLive that he does not know how to tell his kids that they will never see their mother again.

“I don’t know how to explain to my children that I left with their mother but she will not be coming back with me. I am heartbroken. Mpilo was an amazing singer. She was a great mother, and I am heartbroken. I lost the mother of my child.

“Mpilo was a giving woman of God. A few minutes before the accident, she gave some kids who were hungry R200 for food,” he said, as quoted by the publication.

According to the publication, Nompilo, who was driving when the accident occurred, lost control of the car while attempting to overtake a taxi and got tossed out as the car drifted.

A few days ago, Sechaba was performing in Botswana at the 1st Annual Ikgalaletse Gospel Show.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “We thank God for the grace to have such encounters. Let’s keep the event in prayer.”

