Lerato Mvelase stars in a new heart-pounding drama of Icala

'Icala' will premiere on Monday, 9 October, on Mzansi Magic.

Actress Lerato Mvelase topped trending topics on X yesterday, 14 September, following the Icala announcement.

The seasoned actress’ acting debut was in a cameo role on e.tv’s Backstage in 2003. She has since starred in many TV shows, including Isibaya, Home Affairs, Shreds & Dreams, Home Sweet Home, Woman to Watch, and The Station just to mention a few.

Lerato is nominated for Best Actress-TV Drama at this year’s edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). In 2010, she scored her first Emmy Awards nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in the film, Home Affairs.

Lerato Mvelase is one of the best actresses we have in South Africa,and I Don't think she is celebrated enough pic.twitter.com/xGSJP4IT7v September 14, 2023

About ‘Icala’

Icala is a new heart-pounding drama series set to premiere on Monday, 9 October, on Mzansi Magic channel 161 at 8pm.

In the series, Lerato stars alongside the charismatic Bheki Sibiya, popularly known for his role as Mncinza on eHostela. Viewers will also see familiar faces like Gomora star Sannah Mchunu, Shaka iLembe actor Kennedy Stab, Velile Makhoba, who played Gugulethu on Gomora, and new talent Athie Cwele.

Written by Chris Q Radebe and produced by Match Point, the series tells the story of a reckless and self-centered man who thinks his death is near.

“So, he spills the beans, confessing to his loving, revenge-driven wife about the child he fathered with her BFF. Plot twist? He does not die. His wife, instead of ending their marriage, decides to craft her own spine-chilling revenge on both the offenders,” shares a press release.

Director of local entertainment channels at M-Net Shirley Adonisi said viewers should expect an overload of emotions.

“Our Mzansi Magic Mondays are already bursting with local gems. But with Icala, expect an overload of emotions. A soul-stirring story blended with some laughs, it’s real, it’s raw, and trust us, you don’t want to miss this rollercoaster.”

