WATCH: Lasizwe wins R150K on ‘The Perfect Picture’

Congratulations are in order for Lasizwe!

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has been announced as the winner of The Perfect Picture season two, walking away with prize including a whopping R150 000.

Hosted by Maps Maponyane, the season finale aired on Sunday, 17 September, on e.tv.

The Perfect Picture showcases Mzansi celebs as they put their photography skills to action.

This season, Lasizwe battled for the number one spot with Gugu Khathi, Luyanda Mzazi, Zahirah Marty, Ivan Roux, Anele Zondo, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Christall Kay, Nomvelo Makhanya, and Tshego Koke.

“What a time! What a show! Well done to each and every one of these people for bringing great entertainment on a weekly basis while showing their skill behind the camera, and congratulations to this season’s winner of @theperfectpicturesa …. @lasizwe!!!!” Maps wrote on Instagram, congratulating Lasizwe.

ALSO READ: ‘My heart exploded’ – Minnie Dlamini inks 2 year deal with Miss World SA

‘It took me out of my comfort zone’ − Nomvelo

Top 3 finalist Makhanya opened up to The Citizen about her experience on the show.

She said she had fun and challenged herself. She added: “Really amazing. It took me out of my comfort zone, which has been exceptional.”

She also shared that the most challenging part for her was the different tasks they were given on the show.

“The challenges were very difficult, and getting me out of my comfort zone doesn’t mean the challenges weren’t hard. It really grew me as a person.

“I’m a boundary breaker now. It’s been my biggest theme throughout this entire process. The cast was really amazing as well, and I really think it was the best to be a part of,” she said.

Kay, who was first to be eliminated from the show, told The Citizen that being part of the show taught her a lot.

“The most challenging part, to be honest, was taking part in a show where I was trying a skill and getting evaluated on it without any experience!

“In my case, I felt like I was braving it as I had never used a professional camera before! It was great to be in a celebrity contest. It was a first for me,” she said.

NOW READ: Theater legend Bheki Mkhwane speaks about Nikiwe, industry politics, and 38 years of acting