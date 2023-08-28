Mzansi mourns the death of ‘Idols SA’ star Terra Cox

Tributes are pouring in for the late 'Idols SA' contestant.

South Africans have flooded social media in reaction to Idols SA season 12 contestant Tersius “Terra Cox” Eathon Kocks’s death.

The star’s passing was confirmed in by Alton Zakay Music.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tersius Eathon Kocks known as Terra Cox. We want to express our sincere condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We hope that they find peace and comfort during this difficult time of bereavement. We will share more details on how we will commemorate and celebrate the life of a great brother, artist, and friend,” the label said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: WWE pays tribute to two wrestlers who passed away in same week

Terra’s Idols SA journey

Terra auditioned for Idols SA in 2016 and placed in the top 4 behind winner Noma Khumalo and runner-up Thami Shobede.

After his journey on the singing reality show, Gallo Record Company signed him and together they released his hit song titled Raise the Dead.

😭🥹 I was such a huge fan of yours during your season of #IdolsSA you and Thami🥺 Two guys with amazing voices now singing with the Angels🥹 Rest In Peace Terra 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/CQ54OPHBVL August 27, 2023

As tributes continue to pour in for Terra on social media, Idols SA said he will be remembered for his talent.

“The Mzansi Magic and Idols SA family are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Season 12 contestant, Terra Cox. We’ll remember him as a talented performer. Rest in power.”

Singer Robert Gillmer wrote: “Terra Cox, you will be missed. How amazing it was to prep you for your Whitney Houston tribute show. Rest in peace, my friend. You will remain an Idol for so many. Sad moment.”

#IdolsSA season 12 Top 8

Terra Cox : I will be there 🙌🎶❤️‍🔥

Is still one of my favorite Idols SA performances of all time. May his soul rest in perfect peace ♥️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xhgXe8W5c2 August 28, 2023

NOW READ: ‘Besmet’: How Lions are being poisoned and poached in the Kruger National Park