‘I do not fear anymore’: Lerato Kganyago speaks out after allegedly being followed by ‘thugs’

Lerato said she laid a trap at a restaurant to catch the 'thugs'.

Media personality Lerato Kganyago says she has allegedly been followed by “thugs” for some time, adding that a police officer allegedly failed to intervene when she recently confronted one of the suspects.

The Metro FM presenter said she had long been aware that she was being followed until she set a trap and managed to confront one of them.

“I bravely got out of the car by myself, which I don’t advise, and confronted one of them… standing next to a uniformed police officer, who said nothing while this confrontation happened, and only walked away when they realised I had been recording all of them… I only did this because I knew I had “invisible” security around me… They are thugs!” she added.

Lerato Kganyago: ‘I set a trap’

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, Lerato said she set a trap at a restaurant to catch the suspects.

She said she was tipped off by security at the venue, who informed her that she was being followed.

“I’m very grateful that there are people from the restaurant and security who alerted me that there were people following me, asking about my whereabouts, where I was sitting, and what time I had arrived at the restaurant…”

Picture: Lerato Khanyago’s Instagram Stories/Screenshot

She added that she managed to take photos of the suspects.

“I had captured each and every one of them — from when they walked in the door, where they sat, and when they all started moving as I made my way out!”

After leaving the restaurant, Lerato said she confronted one of the people who had been following her outside the restaurant.

She said she has since sent photos of the suspects to her loved ones.

Picture: Lerato Khanyago’s Instagram Stories/Screenshot

“I will always look and sound happy because that’s what keeps me alive in spirit. My fear? My fear is worn out. I do not fear anymore,” she added.

Picture: Lerato Khanyago’s Instagram Stories/Screenshot

