Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Gogo Maweni welcomes twins [PICS]

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

29 July 2025

08:24 am

Maweni has three other children

Gogo Maweni and her husband in hospital

Gogo Maweni and her husband at the hospital to welcome their twins. Picture: Instagram/@dr_maweni

Popular sangoma and reality TV star Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, has given birth to twins.

The 38-year-old Izangoma Zodumo star hinted that she welcomed her bundles of joy on 19 July.

Maweni has three other children: her firstborn with an American ex, her second with actor Sthembiso Khoza, and her third with the late footballer Siyabonga Zulu.

“Ten days ago, our love as well as our bond got a whole lot stronger,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kayleigh Schwark and Naked DJ expecting their first child

Gogo Maweni to return to court in October

Maweni was arrested on 19 January on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, relating to an alleged incident that took place on 19 December 2019 in Dlamini, Soweto.

READ MORE: Twins on the way, trouble in the past: ‘Pregnant’ Gogo Maweni remains in custody [VIDEO]

Maweni pleaded not guilty at the start of her trial, which began at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on 5 May.

The matter was postponed in June until after the birth of her twins, and is set to be heard on 15 October.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘The 3rd floor’ – Bok star Ox Nché celebrates 30th birthday in style

Read more on these topics

childbirth Gogo Maweni Parenthood

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Has government been blue-ticking State Capture report recommendations? Ramaphosa answers
Politics Emma Powell resignation: Here’s who will replace her as DA international relations spokesperson
Politics ‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL
News FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer
News Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp