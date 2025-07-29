Gogo Maweni welcomes twins [PICS]

Maweni has three other children

Gogo Maweni and her husband at the hospital to welcome their twins. Picture: Instagram/@dr_maweni

Popular sangoma and reality TV star Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, has given birth to twins.

The 38-year-old Izangoma Zodumo star hinted that she welcomed her bundles of joy on 19 July.

Maweni has three other children: her firstborn with an American ex, her second with actor Sthembiso Khoza, and her third with the late footballer Siyabonga Zulu.

“Ten days ago, our love as well as our bond got a whole lot stronger,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kayleigh Schwark and Naked DJ expecting their first child

Gogo Maweni to return to court in October

Maweni was arrested on 19 January on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, relating to an alleged incident that took place on 19 December 2019 in Dlamini, Soweto.

READ MORE: Twins on the way, trouble in the past: ‘Pregnant’ Gogo Maweni remains in custody [VIDEO]

Maweni pleaded not guilty at the start of her trial, which began at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on 5 May.

The matter was postponed in June until after the birth of her twins, and is set to be heard on 15 October.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘The 3rd floor’ – Bok star Ox Nché celebrates 30th birthday in style