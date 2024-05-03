She’s emotionally left the marriage – Uthando Nes thembu viewers debate MaNgwabe

'Uthando Nes'thembu' continues to set tongues wagging on social media.

Uthando Nes’thembu viewers are convinced that Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku, the fourth wife of the polygamist Musa Mseleku, is over the marriage.

This is after she decided not to spend a night with her husband on her designated day. Mseleku takes turns to sleep at each of his wives’ homes.

The latest episode of Uthando Nes’thembu saw Mseleku and his wives and children go on a trip.

During the trip, Mseleku expressed frustration that MaNgwabe didn’t spend the night with him.

While Mseleku and MaNgwabe left together after the family dinner, the next morning Musa complained that she didn’t go to his room.

In her defence, MaNgwabe asked why Musa didn’t come to her room instead.

To try and fix the situation, the third wife, MaKhumalo, gave up her night with Mseleku for MaNgwabe. She called her to let her know, but she still didn’t show up.

“I don’t even remember that call, because when you came to say goodbye, I was sitting on the bed. After you left, I dozed off…

“My turn will come. We are all here well and alive. If you miss your turn, you can still get it next time,” MaNgwabe said.

Viewers react to the drama

Viewers shared mixed feelings on social media, with some questioning MaNgwabe’s commitment to the marriage and others applauding her.

“People saying MaNgwabe probably has a man because why would she not be active with her husband? But what are you saying about MaKhumalo? Why would she go all out and try to fix things for MaNgwabe? While she’s in a sthembu, probably sees the man once,” one user tweeted.

Another added: “MaNgwabe is disrespectful to her husband. She’s overdoing it. I used to like her, but now aai. I will never praise a woman who disrespects her hubby to please others. If there’s no love left, leave him. At some point, we need to be honest.”

#UthandoNesthembu Mangwabe bathong 😂😂😂😂😂 kore even her excuses just lack effort nje 😂😂 but also stofo sa Mangwabe se ho 6 shem because Musa has beeeen complaining pic.twitter.com/dj3r7RGLAS — Mysista_wa_SouthAfrica🇿🇦 (@NkagiM_) May 2, 2024

" Angizanga vele ukuzolalwa " Lmao MaNgwabe kills me I know who my queen. She has emotionally checked out she's done done with that man what's left is for her to leave physically. 😩😭😭😭😭#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/qUWVreIfP8 — P (@kaziii___m) April 25, 2024

Mangwabe saying "No one died, we are all still alive" beacause Musa is not happy that she didn't go to his room 😩😭💀 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/ykA64NBaCe — 👠Amza👠 (@Amza_5) April 25, 2024

MaNgwabe acts like someone who has emotionally left this marriage

#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/P8lTlVKhIt — Samuel Jr (@SamuelJ39453362) May 2, 2024

