‘All I can say is drama’ – What to expect when ‘Izingane Zesthembu’ returns to screens

One of the keys to the development of any product is receiving feedback and improving it going forward.

This has been the case for Izingane Zesthembu creator Portia Hlubi and her team ahead of the reality TV show’s return for a second season this Sunday.

“We are a group of people that take criticism to heart. We read the tweets, we saw what people were saying. They wanted to see more of the family. Not that they had any issues with the girlfriends, but they felt that the premise of the show was izingane zesthembu,” Hlubi told The Citizen.

The Mzansi Magic show is a spin-off of The Mseleku’s family reality show, Uthando ne’Sthembu. But Izingane zeS’thembu is driven by Musa Mseleku’s offspring.

“The difference is that these are kids, so the energy is bigger. It’s much pacier and more vulnerable,” said Hlubi comparing the two shows.

“They [the audience] wanted a nice balance of seeing the kids go to school, just do mundane day-to-day things, so we really provided that this season. You see a lot of the siblings more,” said Hlubi.

“I think the siblings will shock the viewers this season…just their views and behaviour. They’ve really grown and they’re independent now. Their independence might even shock their own parents,” said the Milk & Honey TV founder.

The company is behind Izingane zeS’thembu and other reality tv shows such as LaSizwe and Celebrity Mystery Box.

S2 drama

Hlubi said it took about two months to put together the second season of the show and had to contend challenges of not having the show’s characters in one place.

While the first season was lighter and on the fun side, season two delves into the realities of adulthood.

“Mpumelelo no longer lives in Joburg, he’s back home. Tirelo just gave birth, she’s in Rustenburg. Vuyokazi also has a newborn in Cape Town. So I think the challenge this season was it’s not all fun and games anymore. These are moms now.”

“I think what you get in the second season, like any other reality show, is that people are now comfortable. The first season came and we were unsure. We’re on our own, there are no parents. Now the characters are comfortable. When a character is comfortable on camera, all I can say is drama, drama, drama.”

Hlubi was apprehensive about giving details about the upcoming season, but said “I’m not going to give away any spoilers, but halfway through the season there are a couple of new faces and new storylines.”

