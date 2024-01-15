‘If I actually beat someone up I’m gonna own up to it,’ Cyan Boujee responds to alleged attack

Cyan Boujee has refuted claims made by her former manager, Wellington Malete, that she allegedly attacked him.

Raunchy content creator Cyan Boujee and her former manager Wellington Lee Rato. The two recently had a fall out. Pictures: cyan.boujee24, Wellington Lee Rato/Instagram, Facebook

Raunchy influencer Cyan Boujee has responded to allegations of abuse from her former manager, who shared a photo of himself seemingly covering an eye injury.

“You know me by now, if I actually beat someone up I’m gonna own up to that s*#t. How am I beating a 49 year-old?” said the content creator, whose real name is Honour Zuma.

The manager, Wellington Malete, went on social media crying foul that Boujee attacked him when he didn’t respond to her demands.

“I got attacked because she wants payments before gigs while she doesn’t pitch for gigs. I got attacked because she’s demanding to get Mercedes A45 under my company and said No. I got attacked because I know how to manage my money and she doesn’t,” said the manager on his Facebook.

‘I got her gigs’

Malete alleged that the attack happened when he asked what the influencer had done with her money, after being booked throughout the festive season.

“Mind you, most of her gigs are nothing less done R20k and today she doesn’t have anything in her account. When I ask her what she did with her money I got attacked,” averred Malete.

“I got her gigs in Cape Town, she didn’t even attend one and yesterday I got attacked because she was demanding money from South Korea booking.”

In the post Malete confirmed that he had taken legal action against Cyan Boujee.

Sects of local media have reported that the manager opened a case of assault against Cyan Boujee. The alleged attack is reported to have taken place at ANEW Resort in Mpumalanga where the case was also opened.

The Citizen spoke with the South African Police Service’s provincial spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli and he couldn’t confirm that a case was opened in the province. “There’s no case registered at Hazyview this week by the alleged victim,” said Mdhluli.

‘It doesn’t make sense’

Speaking through an Instagram story on her page, Cyan Boujee disputed Malete’s claims.

“It doesn’t make sense guys. So this was my manager and I’m gladly no longer working with him, I’m moving into an agency,” she said.

Boujee said she and her new team were en route to a work commitment and had to stop and address her former manager.

“He mustn’t feel he is that special. If a person can’t accept he is no longer getting any percentage from the Cyan Boujee brand because it’s a consequence of how you treated me,” averred the content creator.

“If you’re going to fake an eye [injury] there is nothing I can do. There is absolutely nothing I can do… I can’t put a face and say ‘no I didn’t do it’. Believe it or not, I’m moving on, I’m elevating. My team and I could’ve said so much because we were all present there, but we really don’t have that time.”

The Citizen sent a request for comment from the influencer, but hadn’t received feedback at the time of publication. The story will be updated should a response come.

