PICS: Inside Lorna Maseko’s first food pop up in Los Angeles

By Lineo Lesemane

TV personality and award-winning international celebrity chef Lorna Maseko recently hosted her first food pop up ‘A Taste of South Africa with Lorna Maseko’ in Los Angeles, California.

On the menu was: 7 colours, gemere sorbet, pickled fish broth, and magwinya paired with mango and garlic atchaar and chicken livers parfait, to mention a few.

The star-studded event’s guest list included the multi-award-winning American singer and songwriter Omarion.

Lorna said her pop-up was about celebrating South African food and showcasing Mzansi’s heritage.

“It’s always been my goal and vision to take South African food to the world – what an amazing evening and incredible crowd of people to have in one room, definitely one for the books and a very proud moment,” she wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lorna Maseko’s continued voyage to champion SA produce

How Lorna Maseko’s pop-up came about

Lorna shared that the internationally-renowned Chef Rikku Marais-Ó’Donnchü approached her a few months ago and suggested that they do something together.

“As you can imagine, this was very exciting for me! The result was a private, 20 seat dining experience. A 9-course tasting menu and pairing of gastromized (is that even a word) South African food.

“These were dishes I grew up eating, and we were able to create magic. From decor to entertainment, to wines — and of course, the incredible food. Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen. I can’t wait to do more,” she wrote, adding that it’s empowering when someone truly believes in your vision.

Putting local food on the map

Earlier this year, Lorna invited The Citizen the behind-the-scenes of season two of her TV show Homegrown Tastes.

She opened up to the team about how her focus has always been on putting local food on the map and putting a spotlight on local farmers, indigenous foods and ingredients.

“It’s about the appreciation of the farmers. They go through so much to produce great products, and I think that’s why we wanted to highlight them and the ones that focus on sustainability and biodiversity. Sometimes I feel like they don’t get the credit they deserve,” she said at the time.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Indian lamb shank pot roast for a cosy couch dinner