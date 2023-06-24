Recipe of the day: Tipsy pork potjie recipe with red wine

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Chicken, beef and lamb are all popular choices to make a potjie with, but using pork fillet or pork belly can give your potjie recipe a whole different flavour.

So, if you are looking to spice up your usual potjie recipe and try something different, this pork potjie recipe with red wine won’t disappoint.

Tipsy pork potjie recipe with red wine

Ingredients

800g boneless pork shoulder, cut into 2cm pieces

Salt

Black pepper

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup red wine

1 cup tomato juice

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 bay leaves

2 cups cooked rice

Method

Start by preparing your fire for your potjie. Season the meat generously with salt and pepper and toss with mustard to coat. Once your fire is ready, heat oil in potjie pot until simmering, add the meat and sear it on all sides until well browned, about 8 minutes in total. When the meat is nearly finished browning, push it off to the sides of the pot. Add onion and garlic to the center of the pot. Sauté until onions and garlic start to soften and become translucent, about 4 minutes. Add red wine and scrape browned bits from the bottom of the pot using a wooden spoon. This is the real tasty stuff! Bring the pot up to a boil and simmer for 1 minute before adding tomato juice, cayenne, oregano, nutmeg and bay leaves. Stir to combine and season with salt and pepper, as needed. Return to the boil. Then cover and cook until fork-tender, about 4 hours. Keep an eye on your coals and add one or two if necessary. When the meat is tender, remove the potjie pot from the fire, discard the bay leaves and serve immediately with rice.

