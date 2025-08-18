WATCH: Joe Thomas honoured with first Ndlala Mall Walk of Fame star

The honour was presented by Ndlala Mall owner, Thami Ndlala, on Saturday.

The event took place on Saturday, 16 August, with the honour presented by mall owner Thami Ndlala.

In a statement on Saturday, the organisers said Thomas’ recognition marks the beginning of a tradition that will celebrate influential figures in music, art, and culture.

Ndlala Mall’s two-day grand opening

Thomas is also scheduled to perform at Ndlala Mall’s two-day grand opening next week, on 22 and 23 August 2025.

Following his performance at the Women’s Day concert in Johannesburg a few days ago, Thomas confirmed that he would be extending his stay in the country.

“South Africa, I have a surprise for you. I am staying to support my friend Thami Ndlala,” he said in a video on Instagram.

Thomas will headline the show alongside fellow American R&B star Donell Jones and leading Mzansi artists, including Zonke Dikana and Vusi Nova.

“It is an honour to have an artist of such great calibre in the music industry headlining the opening,” said Ndlala.

Joe Thomas’ celebrated music career

Thomas, who signed to Polygram Records in 1992, rose to fame the following year with the release of his debut album Everything. He went on to enjoy major success under Jive Records, delivering a string of acclaimed albums including All That I Am (1997), the international bestseller My Name Is Joe (2000), Better Days (2001) and And Then… (2003).

Several of his singles dominated both pop and R&B charts. These include the chart-topping Stutter, top-ten hits All the Things Your Man Won’t Do, Don’t Wanna Be a Player and I Wanna Know, as well as standout collaborations such as Faded Pictures and Thank God I Found You with Mariah Carey.

