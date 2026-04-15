Life with Londie London: RHOD star’s new Mzansi Magic reality show to air in May

'Life With Londie London' premieres on Mzansi Magic on 7 May. Here's everything you need to know about the hotly anticipated new reality series.

After years of sharing the spotlight on The Real Housewives of Durban, Londie London is stepping out on her own, and she’s bringing cameras along for every moment of it.

Life With Londie London, a brand-new fly-on-the-wall reality series, is set to premiere exclusively on Mzansi Magic on 7 May at 8pm with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

What is it about?

The show follows London as she rebuilds and reclaims her space, both personally and professionally. Viewers can expect an unfiltered look at her life as a mother, daughter, singer, businesswoman and girlfriend, as well as the people who support her behind the scenes.

Unlike her time on RHODurban, where she was part of an ensemble cast, this series puts Londie at the centre of the story. It also doesn’t shy away from the headlines and rumours that have followed her public life; instead, she faces them head-on.

Life With Londie London. Photo: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

“This show is deeply personal. People are going to see sides of me they’ve never seen before. I’m more than just a Housewife, and this is me showing my strength, my hard work, and the highs and lows that come with it,” said Londie.

“This show is different because it follows me,” she said. “I’m at the centre of it and viewers will get to see more of me and all my different sides. It’s very personal and I can’t hide behind anyone. I’m front and centre, baring it all – the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Why now?

London said the timing of the show came down to personal readiness.

“A lot has happened in my life, and for a long time people only saw bits and pieces. Now, I feel more sure of who I am, so it made sense to tell my story in my own voice.”

That self-assurance extends to how she now handles the public scrutiny that comes with being one of South Africa’s most talked-about personalities.

“I’ve grown a thick skin. Before, things used to affect me more. Now I understand that people will always have opinions.”

Life With Londie London. Photo: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

Motherhood, vulnerability and the harder moments

One of the most revealing threads running through the series is London’s role as a mother and how it has reshaped her entire outlook.

“It changed everything. I think about the future more. Every decision I make is about creating a better life for my kids.”

That commitment to honesty also extended to one of the more difficult aspects of filming.

Watch the trailer for Life With Londie London below:

“The hardest part was letting people see me when I’m not okay. It’s easy to show the strong side, but this show needed honesty – and that can be uncomfortable.”

She was also acutely aware of the responsibility that came with featuring her children on screen. “The world can be unkind, and protecting them is my biggest priority.”

Life With Londie London premieres on Mzansi Magic on Wednesday, 7 May at 8pm with new episodes every Thursday.