Manqoba Mngqithi’s agent responds to Kaizer Chiefs links

"Manqoba Mngqithi is a highly experienced, successful coach," said Mngqithi.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s agent, Mike Makaab, has responded to the recent speculation linking his client with the head coach job at Kaizer Chiefs.



Reports indicate that Amakhosi are looking for a coach for the 2026 Betway Premiership season following growing calls from the supporters for the club to appoint a new coach to replace co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.



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The club tasked the coaching duo, who were originally appointed as assistant coaches to Nasreddine Nabi, to lead the team after Nabi unexpectedly left in September last year.



Under the guidance of Ben Youssef and Kaze, Chiefs have endured an increasingly inconsistent run of form, which has subsequently prompted calls from the club supporters for significant changes within the technical team.

Mngqithi open to Chiefs move

Several coaches including Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, Fernando da Cruz, Sead Ramovic and Mngqithi are linked with Chiefs.



Makaab has now addressed the rumours linking his client Mngqithi with the Naturena-based side.



“There’s been rumours in the media, but I’ve had no formal discussions with Kaizer Chiefs. I have a very simple philosophy: if we were talking about an unknown coach, then I’d have to market him,” Makaab told FARPost.

“Manqoba Mngqithi is a highly experienced, successful coach. So, because you asked the questions about the coach, if there is genuine interest, then the football club has to make that approach. I don’t think it’s necessary for me to market Manqoba Mngqithi within the boundaries of South Africa.



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“We have a long-standing relationship that goes beyond the client-agent relationship with mutual respect. And I understand what drives him. And what drives Manqoba is a project, the opportunity to take a project and embody the version of the club and achieve the club’s objectives. We remain open to interested clubs, but we have to respect the fact that he has a contract with Golden Arrows.”