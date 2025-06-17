Proteas WAGS: Meet SA’s gorgeous cricket maidens! [IN PICS]

Proteas power: Meet the stunning wives and girlfriends who have bowled over our South African cricket players.

Clockwise from left: Proteas WAGS Lerisha Munsamy, Sho Madjozi and an overjoyed Captain Thembu Bavuma with the ICC WTC 2025 trophy. Pictures: X, Supplied and Paul Harding/Gallo Images

On Saturday, the Proteas did our nation proud with their spectacular five-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lords in London.

As Captain Temba Bavuma and our boykies lifted the WTC trophy at the Home of Cricket, The Citizen rounds up their devoted wives and girlfriends (aka WAGS) who most certainly played their own innings in this historic win.

Proteas WAGS: Beyond the boundaries…

Amid all the joy and excitement of clinching their maiden ICC title, we pay tribute to the Proteas WAGS whose unwavering support “beyond the boundaries” serves as the bedrock of our cricketers’ journey to success.

Without further ado, here are our gorgeous Proteas WAGS!

Temba Bavuma and Phila Lobi

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and his wife Phila Lobi. Picture: Instagram

Since tying the knot with Proteas captain in 2018, Phila Lobi has preferred to maintain a low profile, avoiding the spotlight. With her unmatched beauty and grace, the wife of Proteas captain, Phila Lobi, is without a doubt a “trophy wife”. She has, however, chosen to maintain a low profile and remain out of the public eye since the golden couple tied the knot in 2018.

Kagiso Rabada and Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi and Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Speedster Kagiso Rabada’s relationship with award-winning rapper Sho Madjozi is one of the most high-profile matches among the Proteas squad. The colourful musician, who is also an advocate for social justice, is known for her eclectic fusion of music and Tsonga culture.

Aiden Markram and Nicole O’Connor

Aiden Markram and Nicole O’Connor. Pictures: Instagram and X

Star batter Aiden Markram — who played a crucial role in the Proteas’ WTC victory with his 136 runs, Test Championship — shares his life with Nicole O’Connor.

The couple dated for nearly a decade before marrying in July 2023.

The striking brunette is an entrepreneur and owner of Nadora Jewellery. Apart from her business venture, Markram’s wife is involved with the charity Abba’s House, helping orphaned and abandoned children in South Africa.

Keshav Maharaj and Lerisha Munsamy

Keshav Maharaj and Lerisha Munsamy. Picture: Instagram

Spinner Keshav Maharaj’s wife, Lerisha Munsamy, is often spotted at matches cheering for “her man”.

The beauty therapist and Kathak dancer bowled Keshav over when they met, with the cricketer telling YOU Magazine:

“I still remember calling my dad and telling him I had met the woman of my dreams.”

The couple had to postpone their wedding twice — first due to the Covid-19 pandemic and again when both of their grandmothers passed away. They finally tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on 16 April 2022.

Marco Jansen and Taneal Baptiste

Marco Jansen and Taneal Baptiste. Picture: X

Towering pacer Marco Jansen shares his love for sport with his girlfriend, Taneal Baptiste, who is a professional swimmer.

Wiaan Mulder and Justine Webber

Wiaan Mulder and Justine Webber. Picture: Instagram

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been vocal about the unwavering love and support he receives from his wife, Justine Webber.

Whether he’s battling it out in the middle or recovering from injuries, Justine has always been there as his die-hard cheerleader!

David Bedingham and Jenna van Niekerk

David Bedingham and Jenna Van Niekerk. Picture: Instagram

Rising Proteas star David Bedingham frequently shares glimpses of his adventures with his animal-loving girlfriend, Jenna van Niekerk.