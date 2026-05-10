Chiefs cement third place with late win over Sekhukhune

The win guaranteed Amakhosi's third place finish this season.

Substitutes Tashreeq Morris and Mfundo Vilakazi came off the bench to score the winning goals for Kaizer Chiefs as they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The win guaranteed Amakhosi’s third place finish this season as the team behind them in fourth place, which is AmaZulu, cannot catch them with two games before the end of the season. Amakhosi have 51 points and Usuthu have 44.



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Chiefs made three changes from the team that held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw midweek, with Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Gaston Sirino and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo all starting the game.



Amakhosi started the game as the brighter side and created scoring opportunities through the likes of Flavio Silva and Pule Mmodi, who troubled the Babina Noko defence.

The hosts applied a low block and they looked to catch Chiefs on the counter attack and as a result they created few chances in the first half of the match.

Chiefs were awarded a free kick in a good scoring position in the 20th minute following a foul on Mmodi, but Glody Lilepo wasted it by ballooning his shot.

Three minutes later, Mmodi also wasted another great chance to put Chiefs in the lead after he was set up by Gaston Sirino, but his shot went wide of goal.

Sirino brought out the best of Sekhukhune goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata in the 38th minute from long range.

While chances were few for Sekhukhune throughout the first half, both Siphesihle Mkhize and Bright Ndlovu showcased their attacking intent with long-distance shots.

The sides were locked at 0-0 at the break.

Chiefs made two changes at the start of the second half with Reeve Frosler coming on for the injured Thabiso Monyane and Thabo Cele replacing Mthethwa. Sekhukhune, on the other side, kept the same team that started the match.

Chiefs continued to dominate ball possession in the second half, but it was Ndlovu who had the first shot at goal in anger in the 49th minute, but his shot went narrowly wide of goal.

Sirino wasted another glorious chance for Chiefs in the 52nd minute when he found himself unmarked inside the box, but his miscued tame shot was saved by Nsabata.

Four minutes later, Nsabata did well to come out of his area to close the angle on Silva who was sent through on goal by Lilepo.



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Morris, who was making his first appearance for Chiefs this season, finally broke the deadlock in the 86th minute, tapping home Lilepo’s cross.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty on the stroke of full-time for Vuyo Letlapa’s reckless foul on Lilepoinside the box and Vilakazi converted it to make sure that Chiefs take all the points on offer.