Chiefs and Pirates set for European camps

Chiefs look likely, at this stage, to keep Tunisian head coach Nasreddine Nabi at the helm.

Could Rulani Mokwena be Orlando Pirates head coach by the time they leave for Spain? Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

With their seasons well-and-truly over, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are busy preparing for their pre-season camps, with both sides off to Europe ahead of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign.

ALSO READ: Lorch set for Wydad stay after impressive loan spell

Amakhosi will be in the Netherlands from July 3 to 19, while Orlando Pirates will head to Spain in the same month.

Chiefs’ Nabi to stay?

Chiefs look likely, at this stage, to keep Tunisian head coach Nasreddine Nabi at the helm, despite finishing tenth in the Betway Premiership last season.

Amakhosi did win the Nedbank Cup last season, and it is not as if Chiefs’ problems with consistency started with Nabi.

If Nabi does not improve matters early next season, however, the pressure will only mount. This is especially the case as Chiefs look set to back him in the transfer market with plenty of new signings.

Najbulo Blom, Samkelo Radebe and Ranga Chivaviro have already been confirmed as leaving the club, with plenty more set to follow.

Chiefs, meanwhile, have been linked with a host of new recruits, including wing backs Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane, both free agents after leaving Pirates.

Phakaaathi has also learned that Sundowns full back Terrence Mashego could be a target for Chiefs.

ChIefs badly need attacking reinforcements too, and Pyramids striker Fiston Mayele has been strongly linked with a move.

Whoever Chiefs sign, however, don’t expect an official announcement any time soon. Amakhosi have a habit of unveiling signings long after they are reported in the press.

Mokwena to Pirates?

For Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, there remains the issue of who will replace Jose Riveiro as head coach. The Buccaneers will surely want this done before they leave for Spain, and Rulani Mokwena looks the likeliest candidate at present.

Mokwena is a free agent after leaving Wydad Casablanca, and would no doubt relish another chance to take the helm at the Buccaneers.

ALSO READ: Chiefs set to renew pursuit of Sundowns outcast

As for new signings, Pirates are already believed to have struck a deal with Chippa United to sign Sinoxolo Kwayiba, the forward from Chippa United, who scored his first goal for Bafana Bafana against Mozambique last week.

Pirates have also signed Baroka FC full back Tshepho Mashiloane, and plenty more are likely to come through the Buccaneers doors.